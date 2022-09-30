When California-based ImmunityBio Inc. in January announced it was taking over Athenex's lease on a state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, it expected to start producing its Covid-19 vaccine drug substance in the facility by the end of 2022.

That seems unlikely to happen now, after ImmunityBio recently laid off an undisclosed number of workers in Dunkirk and said the facility needs improvements.

"ImmunityBio remains committed to the Dunkirk, N.Y. area and the large-scale manufacturing facility," Chief Communications Officer Sarah Singleton said in a statement. "Following an in-depth review, we have determined that the current facility in Dunkirk has construction needs that may take approximately 12-18 months in order to enable the facility to be used as it has been intended.

"For this reason, we will need fewer employees during the construction period," she said. "However, employees who were laid off may reapply for open positions as they become available."

Mark Geise, CEO of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency, said he heard nearly 40 people were laid off. That's consistent with what The Observer newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous employee.

What to know as California biotech firm assumes lease of state's $200 million Dunkirk plant California-based ImmunityBio on Tuesday announced it has completed its acquisition of the lease on the state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant that was built for Athenex. Here's what you should know in the months ahead.

ImmunityBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, in mid-February completed its $40 million acquisition of the leasehold interest in the 409,000-square-foot facility in Dunkirk that the state originally built for Buffalo-based Athenex Inc., a foundering biopharmaceutical company that is now flirting with being delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The entrance of ImmunityBio, backed by billionaire biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, was welcomed by community officials earlier this year. They saw the company's arrival as at least giving taxpayers a better chance of getting a return on investment from a controversial era of New York economic development policy that opted to use public money to build state-owned plants that would then be leased out to prospective companies.

Geise said the news was disheartening, especially given all the prior delays when Athenex held the lease. But he remains optimistic about ImmunityBio, which he said has already spent "a fair amount of money" getting the plant ready and ordering equipment.

"I still feel they're going to deliver," he said, "and it's all going to turn out well in the long run."

'Our star plant': California biotech billionaire has big plans for state-funded Dunkirk drug facility Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex announced a transaction that has big implications for a state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk.

In the deal, ImmunityBio assumed Athenex's hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk. Those include spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses during the initial 10-year lease term, which started last October. ImmunityBio also must hire 450 employees at the Dunkirk facility within the first five years of operations, including 300 workers within the first 2½ years.

When the deal closed in February, more than 50 Athenex employees joined ImmunityBio, which planned to hire more workers.

For ImmunityBio, the Dunkirk facility is its single-largest manufacturing plant. The plan, as of this year, was for ImmunityBio also to provide contract manufacturing space at the Dunkirk plant to Athenex.

The publicly traded ImmunityBio has received hundreds of millions of dollars in financing from Soon-Shiong, its executive chairman, to fuel the development of its various drug candidates. By the nature of its business, ImmunityBio has a history of operating losses and recorded an operating loss of $175.5 million through the first six months of 2022, compared with $172 million during the same period last year.