Moog's CEO set to retire in February

John Scannell, chairman and CEO of Moog Inc., will retire as CEO at the beginning of February, marking a leadership change at one of the region's largest manufacturers.

Scannell will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the board of the Elma-based motion-control equipment maker after he retires.

John Scannell

John Scannell will retire as Moog's CEO in February.

Patrick J. Roche, Moog's chief operating officer, will succeed Scannell as CEO. Roche has been with Moog in different roles since 2000.

“Pat is well-positioned as our company’s next chief executive officer," Scannell said. "I look forward to Moog’s continued success under Pat’s leadership.”

“It’s been a great privilege to lead this company over the past 11 years," Scannell said. "It’s been very rewarding to work alongside talented and dedicated individuals who are committed to Moog’s values and success."

With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

Matt Glynn

The Elma-based motion control equipment maker supplied actuators and controllers for the powerful Space Launch System rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

