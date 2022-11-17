Moog's CEO set to retire in February

John Scannell, chairman and CEO of Moog Inc., will retire as CEO at the beginning of February, marking a leadership change at one of the region's largest manufacturers.

Scannell will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the board of the Elma-based motion-control equipment maker after he retires.

Patrick J. Roche, Moog's chief operating officer, will succeed Scannell as CEO. Roche has been with Moog in different roles since 2000.

“Pat is well-positioned as our company’s next chief executive officer," Scannell said. "I look forward to Moog’s continued success under Pat’s leadership.”

“It’s been a great privilege to lead this company over the past 11 years," Scannell said. "It’s been very rewarding to work alongside talented and dedicated individuals who are committed to Moog’s values and success."