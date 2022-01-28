Moog's business is holding up during the pandemic, but it hasn't been easy

"But I think it's gotten much worse in terms of operationally for a couple of reasons," he added. "One is the whole supply chain constraints that emerged in the last year and that is a real issue as far as across all our products. The second one is just labor availability."

Omicron has kept workers out. With Covid-19 cases spiking to record levels during the peak of the more contagious variant's sweep through Western New York, it caused significant disruptions at Moog, simply because so many workers were out sick or forced to isolate.

"We have adjusted in line with the CDC guidance with the quarantine periods that try to get people back sooner," Scannell said.

"But over the last month or so, we've been seeing numbers that have been two, three or four times what we were seeing a year or so ago," he added. "It's just been a significant increase."

There are signs the Omicron wave is easing here. "We're starting to see a downturn in our global cases," Scannell said.

"New York state seems like it's on the back end of it, so that's really positive," he said. "On the other hand, we have facilities all around the U.S., and in other places. We're not seeing that downturn yet."