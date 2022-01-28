Moog's business is holding up during the pandemic, but it hasn't been easy

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the challenges aren't getting any easier for Moog Inc.
It is a struggle to hire workers at a time when older ones are retiring at an accelerated pace and the competition for new employees is intense.
Then there's the Omicron effect, which has sent Covid-19 cases surging and caused a big wave of prolonged worker absences that have made it harder to maintain operations.
And supply chain issues persist, with Moog's suppliers dealing with the same labor issues as the Elma motion control equipment maker, along with the same shortages of key materials and components.
So, Chief Executive Officer John Scannell on Friday said he was pleased that, despite those challenges, Moog was able to meet its internal earnings guidance during the fourth quarter, even if it fell short of analyst expectations, as all of the company's business units felt increased margin pressure. The company – one of the Buffalo Niagara region's biggest employers – also said it will raise its dividend by 4%.
Scannell, in an interview with The Buffalo News, discussed the market forces Moog is facing and the challenges they are causing.
The challenges are mounting. "A year ago, when we think about Covid, we didn't have vaccines. And so you might think things are much better than back then," Scannell said.
"But I think it's gotten much worse in terms of operationally for a couple of reasons," he added. "One is the whole supply chain constraints that emerged in the last year and that is a real issue as far as across all our products. The second one is just labor availability."
Omicron has kept workers out. With Covid-19 cases spiking to record levels during the peak of the more contagious variant's sweep through Western New York, it caused significant disruptions at Moog, simply because so many workers were out sick or forced to isolate.
"We have adjusted in line with the CDC guidance with the quarantine periods that try to get people back sooner," Scannell said.
"But over the last month or so, we've been seeing numbers that have been two, three or four times what we were seeing a year or so ago," he added. "It's just been a significant increase."
There are signs the Omicron wave is easing here. "We're starting to see a downturn in our global cases," Scannell said.
"New York state seems like it's on the back end of it, so that's really positive," he said. "On the other hand, we have facilities all around the U.S., and in other places. We're not seeing that downturn yet."
The vaccine mandate controversy has faded into the background. More than 200 Moog workers in October protested the federal government's mandate that employees at federal contractors get vaccinated.
Since then, however, that mandate has stalled, as has another proposed mandate that would cover workers at companies with more than 100 employees.
"I think it just caused disruption for us and lots of other companies," Scannell said. "My hope right now is if the virus continues to wane, and we kind of learn that we just have to live with it, that some of that sense of we need a mandate will will just go away and we won't be confronted with it."
The supply chain crunch continues. Scannell thinks sporadic shortages will continue well into 2022.
"It's a lot of work," he said. "It's a lot of scrambling and a lot of inefficiencies. A lot of reworking stuff as parts come in."