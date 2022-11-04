Moog plans to keep expanding local operations, CEO John Scannell says

Moog Inc., which has steadily expanded its Elma campus over the past decade, is expecting to make significant investments in its local facilities over the next three to five years.

John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO, said Friday that Moog, which is one of the region's largest private sector employers, has seen strong growth in its local business, which is centered around the company's space and defense products.

"We're looking to grow the footprint," Scannell said. "We're looking to invest significantly over the next three to five years in new buildings and new capabilities."

Moog earlier this year said it planned to invest $25 million – and add up to 500 jobs – to expand its local operations for work on the military's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, along with flight training simulators, and the hardware Moog makes for satellite and NASA programs.

That program, coming on the heels of a $44 million investment Moog had recently completed for a project to support its aircraft business, has helped build its Buffalo Niagara workforce to around 4,000 people and turn it into the largest manufacturer in the region.

Scannell touched on other topics as Moog reported a 15% drop in its fourth-quarter profits, mainly due to higher taxes and a one-time loss from the sale of one of its businesses. Otherwise, its adjusted operating earnings were up 7%.

Hiring remains difficult. The tight labor market continues to be a drag on Moog's growth in Western New York and across its global operations, Scannell said.

"The availability of talent continues to be a challenge for us, particularly for high-end machines and very specialized engineering," he said.

"Labor availability, particularly some of those specialized skill sets, that's been a drag on our ability to grow faster, Scannell said. "But I think we're holding our own. We're working hard at it."

Supply chain issues persist. Moog, like most businesses, continues to grapple with supply chain issues.

"It seems like maybe it's not getting any worse," Scannell said. "It's not necessarily getting any better."

The supply chain crunch is especially challenging for highly specialized products, like those used in its components and space businesses, Scannell said.

"That's proven to be a real issue this last quarter," he said. "This is very specialized stuff, and that's turned out to be a really, really big challenge."

A big opportunity. Moog officials also are waiting anxiously for a Defense Department decision on a program to replace the military's Blackhawk helicopters. Moog has teamed with Bell Textron on one of the two competing bids for the program, known as future long-range assault aircraft, or FLRAA. Moog is not part of the other bid from Boeing-Sikorsky.

A decision is expected by the end of the year, and Scannell said if the Bell Textron bid wins, it could turn into one of Moog's biggest aircraft programs, with sales worth around $100 million a year a decade from now.

"It's a huge opportunity," Scannell said. "We've been working on it for a decade."