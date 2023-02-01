Moog plans $77 million expansion at Elma campus

Moog Inc. is planning for more growth in Elma.

The manufacturer has proposed a $77 million expansion that would add a 150,000 square foot building on its campus, primarily to support its aircraft group. The details were shared in documents filed with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Moog doesn't expect to add jobs to its workforce as a result of the new building. But the manufacturer says its long-range plans call for two separate, additional buildings that would each create 100 production jobs.

Moog is seeking as much as $2 million in sales-tax incentives from the ECIDA, plus an unspecified amount of property tax savings that would be the largest part of the overall incentive package. The project would create what the company is calling an Advanced Integrated Manufacturing Center.

About 80% of the space in the center would be used by the aircraft group's machining shop, which mainly is involved with military aerospace projects, the company said. The rest of the space would be used for offices.

Moog said its existing manufacturing space is cramped, and the new building would allow it to refurbish the existing machine shop space in its Plant 2 complex and expand its assembly and test areas, along with its development lab.

As part of the project, Moog said it expects to add new equipment that would make the aircraft group's performance more efficient by reducing lead times and improving quality.

Moog said it expects to complete construction of the center by mid-2024 and would shift the machine shop to the new facility in stages between mid-2024 and the end of 2025.

Moog said it envisions three phases to the AIM expansion project. Each of the two ensuing phases would add an additional 150,000 square-feet of manufacturing space to the Elma complex. Moog said the second and third phases of the project are contingent on the completion of the first phase.

The ECIDA has scheduled a public hearing on the project at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Town of Elma courtroom, at 1600 Bowen Road.

Moog is one of the region's biggest private-sector employers, with 3,500 workers at its Elma complex and other satellite locations in Niagara County and elsewhere.

The AIM center project is the latest in a series of expansions by Moog in Western New York. The company in March 2022 said it expected to create 500 new jobs through a $25 million expansion that will help it upgrade and expand its local facilities and add new equipment.

New York agreed to provide the company with up to $15 million in Excelsior tax credits if Moog meets its hiring targets for that project.

As part of that project, Moog said it would invest in high-tech equipment and machinery as part of the expansion for Moog's work on components it makes for the military's F-35 fighter jet and the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft, along with equipment used on flight simulators and satellites.