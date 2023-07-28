Moog Inc. continues to make headway on two key military programs that should generate business well into the future, company officials said Friday.

The Elma-based motion equipment manufacturer is at full production of a turret system for Army vehicles. And Moog is staffing up to support development of a new Army helicopter.

The turret program, a contract worth $250 million, will continue at a full rate of production through this year and toward the end of next year, said Pat Roche, Moog's CEO.

"We are working at the moment to secure follow-on orders that will keep that running at that rate," he said as Moog released earnings for its fiscal third quarter.

Eight weeks ago, Moog signed a contract to start the engineering and development phase for the new helicopter, as part of Bell Textron's team. The new helicopter eventually will replace the Black Hawk.

"We’re at about 60% of the [engineering] team in place and working on it at the moment, and we continue to add to that team to finish off the work, which goes on over the next three years," Roche said.

Both the turret and helicopter projects are viewed as beneficial because of their long-term nature, generating a reliable source of revenue for multiple years.

Moog is in the midst of expansions at its home base. The company acquired a nearby building for $28 million and is making some modifications to accommodate its manufacturing.

And work continues on a $77 million expansion through a new building on Moog's campus. The steel for that building should go up in August or September, Roche said.

"They’re making good progress against their schedule for the building of that structure," he said.

For the second consecutive quarter, Moog reported all-time high revenues. Its $850 million in sales in its third quarter represented a 10% increase from a year ago. Sales increased in each of Moog's three business segments, reflecting balanced growth at one of the region's largest manufacturers. Moog has 3,700 employees in Western New York.

“I think we’re doing something right for our customers," Roche said. "They like what we supplied them, and demand is increasing in the markets we serve.”

But Moog's profits dropped 16% from a year ago, to $42.4 million. Roche said the key factor was a $14 million charge Moog took related to an emerging business opportunity, in space vehicles.

Moog is drawing on its different capabilities to create satellite systems that carry customer payloads, such as communications equipment. Roche said the $14 million charge stemmed from final work required in the software and hardware of the units being shipped.

“These are complex systems in which the final stages of integration can flush out unanticipated challenges," Roche said.

Though Moog has taken $25 million in charges related to space vehicles this year, Roche said he remains confident in the venture's long-term outlook.

"The charges represent additional investment in gaining a much deeper understanding of satellite bus integration and building our capability to deliver," he said.

Moog raised its full-year guidance for its overall sales to $3.25 billion, from $3.19 billion previously.

"We have a strong, growing business," Roche said. "We see that strength of growth continuing over the next number of years."