Moog Inc. stays healthy in face of outside challenges

Moog Inc. says its business is healthy and strong, despite challenges posed by supply chain disruptions, inflation and Covid-related shutdowns overseas.

Those issues aren't new, but they remain obstacles for the Elma-based motion control equipment maker with a global presence.

"You put all of those together, and we had great demand for our products, markets are going great, and then you've got real challenges to supply, just like most other companies that are in the same businesses that we are," said John Scannell, the company's president and CEO.

Moog on Friday reported a 40% increase in profits in its fiscal third quarter - which ended July 2 – to $50.4 million. While Scannell remains upbeat about the company's outlook, he acknowledged stubborn challenges remain:

• Supply chain. Availability of electronic parts is the most prominent example, but not the only one, Scannell said. There have also been issues with acquiring glue, plastic parts, bearings and castings, to name a few.

"Every day there's some new dimension to it that just wasn't anticipated," Scannell said.

• Covid. "Covid continues to be a challenge," he said. "We're all kind of in the frame of mind that Covid is yesterday's issue."

But during the past quarter, Moog had to close its operation in Shanghai for six weeks, under China's strict policy. In other places, the company has had a handful of people out of work for a week or two due to the virus.

"It's not stopping us – we're working through it like everybody else," Scannell said. "But it's definitely an underlying drag on the business that's different from three years ago when we didn't know anything about it."

• Inflation. "We're seeing some cost inflation on the input side," he said. "We're increasing prices here and there. But that's also an unusual and volatile situation."

Moog in the third quarter reported a 9% increase in sales from a year ago, to $773 million. All three of its business segments posted sales increases from a year ago.

Moog's biggest segment, aircraft control sales, recorded $318 million in sales, up 17%. Its sales in the commercial market were strong, both for sales to aircraft manufacturers and for replacement parts. Sales of business jets are particularly robust.

"Business jets are a smaller part of our portfolio, but everything you read about business jets, that's very strong at the moment," he said.

The company's space and defense controls segment recorded a 9% increase in sales, fueled by the defense side of the business. The driving force was Moog's program to supply turrets for an Army vehicle.

Sales in Moog's industrial systems segment were essentially flat. Scannell said the segment had an encouraging outlook, with a very strong backlog of orders. "But that's the one as we look out a year or so, we're more concerned about in terms of a potential downturn," he said.

"With record backlog, our hope is we see the slowdown coming and we have plenty of time to react and the backlog will kind of carry us through at least the initial stages of it," Scannell said.