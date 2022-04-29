Moog Inc. shuts Russia office over invasion of Ukraine

Moog Inc. has closed its office in Russia, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Within a couple days of the invasion, we sat down and said, 'We can't support any activities in Russia,' " said John Scannell, chairman and CEO of the Elma-based motion control equipment company.

Moog had a small office in Russia for nearly two decades, and it employed four or five people, Scannell said.

"We have been very careful to make sure our employees in Russia are properly taken care of," he said. "But we're not shipping any new products into Russia. We're not delivering any new products to customers that are putting them into Russia."

Shutting the Russia office will cost the company "a few million dollars" in sales in the remainder of its fiscal year, but doesn't change the company's financial outlook, Scannell said. Moog has forecast $3 billion in sales for its current fiscal year.

Moog shipped products through its Russia office from its industrial and medical businesses, Scannell said. "We don't do any defense- or space-related business with Russia."

The company incurred a $2.5 million charge in its fiscal second quarter – which ended April 2 – from writing down inventory related to the Russia office. Moog does not have a presence in Ukraine, Scannell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Moog is among a wide range of U.S.-based companies that has cut ties with Russia since the February invasion.

In a conference call with analysts on Friday, Scannell said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "changed the narrative" around defense spending.

"In the U.S., both sides of the aisle are aligned on the idea of the importance of defense spending, while the European nations are redefining their level of commitment to defense budgets," he said. "The impact of these shifts on our business will play out over many years to come, although we don't believe there will be any material impact in the present fiscal year."

Moog on Friday reported a profit of $29 million in its second quarter. That was down 40% from a year ago, including the cost of some one-time charges. Its revenues increased 5% from a year ago, to $771 million.

At the start of the quarter, "Omicron was raging and we were having challenges with that, and we're fighting through supply chain issues like everybody else," Scannell said. "So overall it was a very positive quarter."

Moog reported sales increases of 2% in its aircraft controls segment, 8% in space and defense, and 10% in industrial systems. Sales in its military aircraft segment dropped 5%.

In the aircraft controls segment, sales tied to commercial aircraft were "way up," fueled by aftermarket sales to support planes already in service, Scannell said.

In Moog's space and defense segment, the growth was "all on the defense side," he said. Moog reaped the benefits of a contract it won last year to supply turrets for Army vehicles.

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.