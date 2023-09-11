Moog Inc.'s new CEO, Pat Roche, isn't a U.S. citizen – and that's a problem for the Elma manufacturer's defense business.

A federal agency has notified Moog Inc. that it can't enter into new contracts that require a facility security clearance, due to the fact its CEO, Pat Roche, is not a U.S. citizen.

Roche, an Irish citizen, took the reins as the Elma-based manufacturer's CEO in February. He is a legal permanent U.S. resident.

In a regulatory filing, Moog said it has been working on a "mitigation plan" with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. The DCSA notified Moog on Friday that the company's facility security clearance had been "invalidated."

Moog can continue to work on existing contracts that require a facility security clearance, subject to the approval of the government contracting activity responsible for each respective contract, according to Moog. And Moog can still enter into new contracts that do not require facility security clearances.

Moog said only about 2% of its revenues from the past fiscal year were generated from contracts requiring a facility security clearance. The company had about $3 billion in sales in fiscal 2022. And the company said the invalidation will not impact its financial guidance for the current fiscal year.

The DCSA is part of the Department of Defense. One of its roles its to "oversee the protection of classified U.S. government and foreign government information, technologies, and material entrusted to cleared industry," according to the agency's website.

A senior team at Moog is working on resolving the issue "as soon as possible," said Aaron Astrachan, Moog's director of investor relations.

The company expects to establish a subsidiary with an organizational structure and procedures "to ensure the protection of classified information," he said. "We have been and are continuing to work the details with the DCSA."

Roche joined Moog over two decades ago. At the end of 2021, he was named chief operating officer and moved to the United States. He took over as CEO after John Scannell retired.

Moog, a maker of motion control equipment, is one of the region's largest manufacturers. The company is working on a number of high-profile projects involving the federal government, including development of a helicopter for the Army, and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.