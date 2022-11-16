Moog guides Artemis 1 mission into space

Artemis 1 roared into space on Wednesday with some help from Moog Inc.

Moog plans to keep expanding local operations, CEO John Scannell says Moog Inc., which has steadily expanded its Elma campus over the past decade, is expecting to…

The Elma-based motion control equipment maker supplied actuators and controllers for the powerful Space Launch System rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Moog estimates over 500 of its employees around the country contributed to the Artemis 1 mission.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission is uncrewed, carrying mannequins in the Orion capsule on a 25-day trip around the moon and back to Earth. The 1.3-million mile mission is serving as a test flight for a planned return of astronauts to the moon.

Moog's products positioned the rocket's engines for steering through all stages. The company provided additional technology to support the Artemis mission, including avionics, environmental control and life support, propulsion, and spacecraft mechanisms.