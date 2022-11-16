 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Moog guides Artemis 1 mission into space

  • Updated
  • 0
Artemis 1

Moog Inc. played a supporting role in the Artemis 1 blastoff.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Artemis 1 roared into space on Wednesday with some help from Moog Inc.

The Elma-based motion control equipment maker supplied actuators and controllers for the powerful Space Launch System rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Moog estimates over 500 of its employees around the country contributed to the Artemis 1 mission.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission is uncrewed, carrying mannequins in the Orion capsule on a 25-day trip around the moon and back to Earth. The 1.3-million mile mission is serving as a test flight for a planned return of astronauts to the moon.

Moog's products positioned the rocket's engines for steering through all stages. The company provided additional technology to support the Artemis mission, including avionics, environmental control and life support, propulsion, and spacecraft mechanisms.

People are also reading…

It’s as close to the real thing as we might have on Earth.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Modest clothing store rebrands and relaunches in Snyder

Modest clothing store rebrands and relaunches in Snyder

Modesty Marketplace sells hijabs and has many Muslim customers, but the store's clientele is diverse. Many Mormons, Christians and Orthodox Jews promote modesty; and the mostly business casual clothing is suitable for the workplace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News