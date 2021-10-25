Moog employee walkout reflects vaccine mandate debate

"We realize you may not be in favor of this decision, but unfortunately it is non-negotiable if we want to continue to work with the federal government," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO, in a memo to employees dated last Thursday.

Moog said the requirement applies to all of its U.S. employees, regardless of whether they work on government contracts, or work on-site or remotely.

"This is not a comfortable decision, nor a path we would have chosen so abruptly," Scannell said in the memo.

It wasn't know exactly how many Moog workers walked off the job on Monday. Over 200 people attended a rally outside of a building on Moog's campus along Jamison Road, a mix of employees and supporters.

The workers who walked out planned to return to their jobs after three hours, said Matt Schieber, a manager at Moog who served as a spokesman for the walkout.

"We are not here to fight against Moog," Schieber told the rally from the bed of a Toyota Tundra that served as a makeshift stage. "We are here to fight on behalf of Moog. After all, we are all in this together."