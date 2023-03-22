A $77 million expansion project by aerospace company Moog Inc. – the first of three big projects for the company's aircraft group – won nearly $3 million in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday.

Moog is seeking to create an Advanced Integrated Manufacturing Center on its 331-acre Elma campus at Seneca Street and Jamison Road, and plans to start by constructing a 150,000-square-foot building, with 80% of it to be used by the aircraft division's machining shop.

That group is mainly involved in military aerospace, and would begin to relocate to the new building upon its completion in mid-2024, relieving a space crunch and freeing up other areas for refurbishment and future expansion.

ECIDA board members noted that the project will retain 180 jobs, paying an average salary of $114,000, but will not create new ones. Rather, it is designed to lay the groundwork for the next two phases, which will add two more similar-sized buildings and 200 new high-paying jobs at the site.

"When I first heard of the project and that there were no new jobs associated with it, I was a little concerned," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, before backing the $2.9 million in sales and property tax breaks. "But it's very important to understand this is Phase 1 of a three-phase project."

And they touted the Elma-based company's history of investment and job growth in the region, with hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of new jobs since Moog was formed in 1951. Since 2006, Moog has completed five projects with ECIDA, spending $91.6 million to create 246,900 square feet of new space.

"We have a lot of history with Moog, dating back almost 50 years to 1973," said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino, noting that the firm has created over 1,000 jobs in the state just in the last five years.

Moog noted in its application that it has conducted site-selection studies, and would consider putting the expansion in Atlanta, Charlotte or Charleston as alternative locations to Buffalo, especially if it couldn't get incentives.

Moog said it plans to invest in more than 200 high-precision production machines in the stand-alone building that will improve the company's operational performance, by cutting lead times and improving quality. Besides the manufacturing space, the remaining 20% of the 36-foot-tall building would be dedicated for offices. It's expected to be completed by year-end 2025.

"Moog has been a company of its word," Poloncarz said. "When they say they’re going to create a certain number of jobs, not only do they do that, but they create more."

The 18-month project will also include major infrastructure upgrades that are needed to construct the next two 150,000-square-foot buildings, while adding 100 production jobs for each phase. Timeframes for those have not yet been firmed up, although a Moog executive said at a public hearing that officials estimate that the second phase could start in 2027 or 2028, with the third starting in 2030 and final completion by 2032.

"This is absolutely the kind of project that we, as a board, want to produce," said ECIDA Chair Brenda McDuffie. "We want to produce quality opportunities for people in this community."