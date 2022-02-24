 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moog buys Irish engineeering services firm
Moog buys Irish engineeering services firm

Moog profits (copy)

Moog Inc. has acquired an Irish engineering services firm.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Moog Inc. has acquired an Irish aerospace and industrial engineering business that focuses on testing and repairing jet engine components on commercial and cargo aircraft.

The Elma-based company did not disclose the purchase price for Dublin-based Team Accessories Ltd., which has 40 employees.

Moog officials said the acquisition expands the company's services within the aircraft engine accessories market, as well as for industrial gas turbines.

