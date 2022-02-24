Moog buys Irish engineeering services firm

Moog Inc. has acquired an Irish aerospace and industrial engineering business that focuses on testing and repairing jet engine components on commercial and cargo aircraft.
The Elma-based company did not disclose the purchase price for Dublin-based Team Accessories Ltd., which has 40 employees.
Moog officials said the acquisition expands the company's services within the aircraft engine accessories market, as well as for industrial gas turbines.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
David Robinson
Deputy Business Editor
I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.