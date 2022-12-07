Moog, Astronics to support new Army helicopter

The Army's choice for a new helicopter is expected to give a big lift to two Buffalo-area manufacturers.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. are part of the team that will support Bell Textron, which the Army picked over a rival bid to build a next-generation helicopter. The Army expects the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA, to eventually replace the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter, which has been in service for more than 40 years.

For Moog and Astronics, the announcement was long-awaited good news.

Moog executives believe the program could bring the company as much as $100 million in new business during the peak years of production.

Astronics executives believe the new program could be one of the largest military projects the East Aurora company has worked on.

Moog and Astronics have been eagerly awaiting a decision by the Army between the bids by Bell Textron and Sikorsky-Boeing, given the financial benefits they stand to reap from working on such a sought-after program. Those types of programs can generate a reliable source of revenues for years, providing stability for the workforce as other projects ebb and flow.

Published reports say the Army's development contract with Bell Textron is worth up to $1.3 billion, with follow-on production contracts potentially worth up to $70 billion.

“This is an exciting time for the U.S. Army, Bell, and Team Valor as we modernize the Army’s aviation capabilities for decades to come,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO of Bell.

Moog, an Elma-based motion equipment controls maker, had forecast that if Bell Textron's entry, the V-280, were chosen by the Army by year's end, the project would be worth about $40 million in revenues for Moog in fiscal 2023.

As the program ramps up in the coming years, Moog expects the impact to be far greater, given the lifespan of this type of military program, said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.

"It's an F-35 (fighter jet) type of program," Scannell said recently. "This stuff takes a while, but 10 years from now, it could be $100-plus million a year program."

The other attraction to major military aircraft projects like this is that they also have continuing production needs for replacement parts and upgraded systems, which produce a steady stream of revenue that can last for as long as the aircraft is in service.

"You're talking about 40 to 50 years of production," Scannell said. "It's a huge opportunity, and we've been working on it for a decade."

Moog will provide key elements of the V-280's flight control system, including actuators, computers and software.

Astronics, an East Aurora-based aircraft lighting and electronics manufacturer, was also anticipating big things from the FLRAA program before the Army made its decision.

Peter Gundermann, Astronics' president and CEO, in a conference call last month said he expected Astronics to play a "major role" on Bell Textron's team, and said "it will be probably, if not the largest, one of the largest programs that's ever come to our company, and it will require a significant amount of engineering and development work."

Astronics was chosen by Bell Textron to develop the electrical power generation, conversion and distribution system for the V-280.

The contract award gave a big boost to Astronics’ battered stock, which jumped 17% over the past two days after tumbling by 25% this year leading up to the announcement. Moog’s shares, which were up 7% this year before the announcement, barely budged after the news broke.