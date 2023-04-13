A federal government agency's decision about a new Army helicopter program is favorable news for Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp.

The Government Accountability Office rejected a protest filed by Sikorsky and Boeing over the Army's selection of a rival bid submitted by Bell Textron to build a next-generation helicopter.

Locally based manufacturers Moog and Astronics are part of the team that will support Bell Textron. The total projected value of the contract is about $7.1 billion, according to the GAO.

Moog executives believe the program could bring the company as much as $100 million in new business during the peak years of production. And Astronics executives believe the new program could be one of the largest military projects the company has worked on.

Programs such as the new helicopter can generate a reliable source of revenues for years, providing stability for suppliers' workforces as other projects ebb and flow.

The Army expects the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA, to eventually replace the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter, which has been in service for more than 40 years.

The Army in December announced it had chosen Bell Textron's submission for the new helicopter, the V-280 Valor, over the Sikorsky-Boeing entry, called the Defiant X.

But later that same month, Sikorsky and Boeing filed their protest, asking the GAO to review the Army's selection. The GAO had until early April to issue its decision.