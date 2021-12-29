Monarch 716 operators fined by state, accused of 'predatory practices'

State investigators today accused a Long Island lender and a Chicago property manager of violating tenants' rights laws and deceiving college students through "predatory behavior," after the companies' two-year effort to turn around a troubled West Side student-housing complex came back to haunt them.
An investigation by the New York Attorney General's office has found that Acres Capital Corp. and XFD Real Estate Partners improperly encouraged, cajoled and pressured students at SUNY Buffalo State College into signing leases for apartment rooms they never ended up occupying, causing them to incur thousands of dollars in illegal student housing debt, plus penalty fees.
The state determined that the companies collected interested students' information through "false advertising" and "routinely coaxed" them into leasing rooms at Monarch 716 before checking to see if the students met qualifications. When they didn't qualify, the companies denied them access to the apartments, but still demanded the students pay the rent.
The state also found that the companies illegally charged students excess rent and fees, including for finding another student to take over a lease. They posted red delinquent notices on apartment or room doors. And they often referred the "fraudulent" debt for aggressive private collection, with some students finding their credit reports dinged by the apparent lack of payment, the AG's office said.
“Preying on students with illegal housing schemes is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Monarch 716 engaged in serious predatory behavior that violated tenants’ rights and made students, who were just starting out their lives, feel threatened."
Under a settlement, the two companies that own and manage the 10-building community on Forest Avenue have agreed to cancel over $215,000 in improper debt for dozens of students and pay $65,958.45 in restitution for illegal fees that hundreds of students had to pay.
Those companies - XFD and 100 Forest Avenue LLC, which is wholly owned by Acres - will also pay a $50,000 fine under the settlement, which also bars them from engaging in similar specific "predatory practices" in the future.
"Today’s agreement will help students impacted by Monarch 716 get their lives back in order without having thousands of dollars of debt looming over their heads," James said. "My office is committed to standing up to predatory landlords and protecting students.”
Samuel Mtunga, co-owner and chief operating officer of XFD, denied some of the allegations contained in the settlement and press release, saying he only signed the agreement instead of fighting it in order to move on. But he said the language and descriptions were not correct.
“It’s not accurate. We have chosen not to argue and instead to accept the [agreement] and be done with this,” he said. “But there are points that we don’t agree with as far as the actual verbiage that has been laid out.”
He said the law in New York differs from that in other states, regarding both late fees and the handling of people “who signed leases but don’t show up” – even when that’s because the student failed to meet qualifications afterwards because they weren’t reviewed in advance.
“This is a binding document. When you sign it, please realize this is your obligation,” Mtunga said. “Everywhere else in the country, you’re able to hold people to their obligation.”
The state probe and settlement marks the latest chapter in the long-running saga of Monarch 716, an ambitious off-campus private residential project that has been plagued by financial problems, insufficient demand and crime since it opened in 2017. Local industry observers say it was overbuilt, while its location near the intersection of the Niagara Thruway, the Scajaquada Expressway and Niagara Street is too far from campus and ill-suited for its purpose.
The 235,948-square-foot project was built on the cleaned site of a former pharmaceutical manufacturing facility that was closed and later demolished. It was developed by DHD Ventures, a real estate firm owned by Thomas Masaschi of Rochester and Jason Teller of North Carolina.
Largely aimed at Buffalo State and other nearby schools, the Monarch 716 complex features nine four-story buildings with 176 suites and 592 beds, plus a one-story clubhouse, a gym, a two-lane bowling alley, a pool, basketball courts and fire pits. After a year of construction, the complex opened to tenants in late August 2017, but was quickly embroiled in trouble and controversy.
DHD and its first property management company, King Residential Group, sought to fill the complex quickly with discounts and other incentives, while also taking in non-students as tenants to bolster its occupancy and financial results. But students and their families soon complained of problems with management, maintenance and even crime, which became a common occurrence. About 100 tenants were evicted for not paying the rent.
The developer put the property up for sale within a month of opening, initially seeking as much as $60 million, but never found a buyer. Meanwhile, contractors filed more than $3.5 million in liens against DHD for non-payment. And DHD defaulted on the $36.4 million loan from Acres - which acts as an administrative agent and representative for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. and Safety National Casualty Corp.
Acres then filed for foreclosure, which a state court approved in November 2018. The judge ordered a sale the following March to settle what had become a $47.7 million debt, and Acres took possession after the April 2019 auction, placing a $14 million bid.
Meanwhile, Acres now had to maintain and operate the housing, which had suffered from low occupancy of just 50% to 60%. In a recent interview with The Buffalo News, Acres CEO Mark Fogel praised the work of Champaign, Ill.-based XFD and Mtunga in turning Monarch 716 around, saying it's been "well-run, well-managed and fully occupied" for the last two years. It's now 85% occupied.
"We hired him because his company is the kind of company that goes in there, gets down and dirty, and cleans up," Fogel said. "Our goal was to get it stable with market rents and normal occupancy."
But the state alleges that the recent improper activities began when XFD took over management of the property in July 2019. James' office opened its investigation in September 2020.
The state found that the signed rental agreements at Monarch required prospective tenants to provide an "approved guarantor" that met the companies' criteria of income and credit score, while anyone with a history of past evictions would be secretly - and illegally - disqualified. Tenants who failed to qualify were denied access to Monarch, but were still responsible for the full term of rent - against state law.
Then, when the tenant was not permitted to move in, the companies declared a default on the lease and accelerated the full rent for immediate payment - sometimes over $10,000, according to the state.
The companies would release tenants from their obligations only if the complex was completely full, the state said. The companies also told students they could get out of their leases by finding someone else to take over, but they would illegally charge a $300 "delegation fee" for the service.
Also, the companies permitted some tenants to prepay rent in advance if they would not meet the qualification criteria, and required prepayment for international students - a violation of state law.
Additionally, the rental agreement said the companies would charge a $50 late fee - sometimes more than allowed by law - that would be increased further to cover any additional costs of "administration and collection," and that such fees would be illegally added to the rent. And legal fees had to be paid by the tenant, but never by the companies, even if they were at fault.
“We’re not trying to bait this. We understand the laws in New York. We’re respectful of how it’s done there,” Mtunga added. “We’ve made all the necessary changes. Our goal is not to have a contentious relationship with the state or our customers.”