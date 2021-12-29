Monarch 716 operators fined by state, accused of 'predatory practices'

“It’s not accurate. We have chosen not to argue and instead to accept the [agreement] and be done with this,” he said. “But there are points that we don’t agree with as far as the actual verbiage that has been laid out.”

He said the law in New York differs from that in other states, regarding both late fees and the handling of people “who signed leases but don’t show up” – even when that’s because the student failed to meet qualifications afterwards because they weren’t reviewed in advance.

“This is a binding document. When you sign it, please realize this is your obligation,” Mtunga said. “Everywhere else in the country, you’re able to hold people to their obligation.”

The state probe and settlement marks the latest chapter in the long-running saga of Monarch 716, an ambitious off-campus private residential project that has been plagued by financial problems, insufficient demand and crime since it opened in 2017. Local industry observers say it was overbuilt, while its location near the intersection of the Niagara Thruway, the Scajaquada Expressway and Niagara Street is too far from campus and ill-suited for its purpose.

