Monacle developers plan to bring new look to former synagogue

Inside, they will relocate their businesses, while expanding the retail offerings to also include additional shops, a social setting and relaxation area, and food and drink providers.

The interior will feature an open concept to highlight "the beauty and height of the original space," while the duo updates the space for various experiences, the developers said.

“The Monocle will be home to much more beyond interior décor to offer visitors a full-scale luxury lifestyle shopping experience that will be a must-see destination on Hertel Avenue," Poczkalski said.

The renovation project – estimated at $1 million – requires only minor site plan approval from the Planning Department, but the business owners are seeking four variances from the ZBA for front- and side-yard setback, ground-floor height and ground-story height. The ZBA will consider the request when it meets June 16.

"The renovations will enhance the character of the building and the neighborhood," the partners wrote in their application. "It would allow us to move forward with the project as designed without making any major changes to the existing building."

Work on renovating the historic structure is underway. Poczkalski and Brugh hope to open by November.