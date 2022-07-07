 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moldtech staying in Lancaster after ownership change

Moldtech Lancaster

Moldtech at 1900 Commerce Parkway in Lancaster

The new owner of Moldtech, a maker of custom rubber molded products, says the company's operations will remain in Lancaster.

Newbury Franklin Industrials acquired Moldtech for an undisclosed amount. Moldtech makes products for military and defense industry manufacturers, as well as automotive suppliers.

Moldtech's longtime head of engineering, Rob Paladichuk, was promoted to CEO, said Kevin F. Brady, a co-founder of Newbury Franklin.

Newbury Franklin, which has executive offices in Massachusetts, also owns USA Sealing in Cheektowaga. Newbury Franklin also recently acquired Metro Plastics Technologies, an Indiana company.

Matt Glynn

