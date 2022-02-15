Mohawk Ramp, Simon properties projects trigger interest by Iskalo

Chiazza said the preliminary discussions involved "high-level concepts," rather than anything concrete, and that his firm had been waiting on the Mohawk decision before proceeding. He said they've been "playing around with different ideas," which could include development "that is cohesive and relates to each other and creates something that is bigger than either one."

He said he expects that "we'll convene again to talk about how we'll advance our respective plans."

"We’re pleased that they got the decision, because that will help facilitate our conversations perhaps sooner rather than later," Chiazza said. "We expect to have fruitful and robust conversations with them."

Jemal plans to spend more than $100 million to redevelop the parking ramp and Simon properties together into 600 apartments and 800 parking spaces, plus retail and restaurant space, and a mobility hub. The redevelopment is expected to occur in phases over five to 10 years.