Mohawk Ramp, Simon properties projects trigger interest by Iskalo

With Douglas Jemal moving forward with plans to redevelop the Mohawk Ramp and former Simon Electric properties in downtown Buffalo, Iskalo Development Corp. is looking to start work on properties that border the Washington, D.C., developer's holdings.
Iskalo owns properties on East Huron and Oak streets, anchored by the former Old Editions Book Shop at 68 Huron and the former Farthing Press building at 260-262 Oak.
Those properties – which Williamsville-based Iskalo acquired in recent years – are vacant but had already been targeted for reuse even before Jemal bought the Simon Electric properties on Ellicott Street and won the development rights last week to Mohawk. Iskalo also owns the nearby Electric Tower, Big Ditch Brewing and a parking lot and ramp, giving it significant real estate interests in the area.
Iskalo hasn't taken action on its newest buildings yet. However, Jemal's initial purchase of the Simon properties last year prompted Iskalo officials to meet with him and his architects from Antunovich Associates, "to talk about how our assemblage could relate to his, how you could do a project that feeds off each other," said Iskalo Executive Vice President David Chiazza.
Chiazza said the preliminary discussions involved "high-level concepts," rather than anything concrete, and that his firm had been waiting on the Mohawk decision before proceeding. He said they've been "playing around with different ideas," which could include development "that is cohesive and relates to each other and creates something that is bigger than either one."
He said he expects that "we'll convene again to talk about how we'll advance our respective plans."
"We’re pleased that they got the decision, because that will help facilitate our conversations perhaps sooner rather than later," Chiazza said. "We expect to have fruitful and robust conversations with them."
Jemal plans to spend more than $100 million to redevelop the parking ramp and Simon properties together into 600 apartments and 800 parking spaces, plus retail and restaurant space, and a mobility hub. The redevelopment is expected to occur in phases over five to 10 years.
Iskalo owns 68-72 E. Huron and 254-262 Oak, including buildings wrapping around the corner of the two streets and heading north on Oak. The four-story blond- and red-brick Old Editions complex is the largest and the one Iskalo is most eager to get started on by "refreshing" the first two floors where the bookstore was located and then considering what to do with the upper levels.
"That building doesn't need to wait for anything else to get it ready to go, so that's our first priority," Chiazza said.
Meanwhile, the properties Jemal acquired from Bert Simon consist of seven buildings on Ellicott, Huron and Oak, totaling 1.8 acres and 80,500 square feet.
"He clearly has the bigger assemblage," Chiazza said of Jemal's holdings. "We tried for many years to get that, but he got the number that Mr. Simon would accept."
Part of those properties back up to Iskalo's holdings and are across from Big Ditch. The 629-space Mohawk Ramp at 477 Washington sits just to the south.
"We have a shared property line, between our assemblage and theirs," Chiazza said. "The question is what do we do at the shared property line."