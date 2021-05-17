Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals.
This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
"Look at all the great proposals that came in. I was shocked," said Jeffrey Wynn, co-owner and head of Toronto-based developer Wynn Group of Companies and its Gold Wynn Residential. Wynn wants to work with Colby Development to turn the drab 62-year-old parking ramp into a new 20-story mixed-use project, with a 15-story glass tower atop the parking.
But it's no coincidence that six teams of national and local developers – with decades of experience among them – are vying for the right to buy and remake the squat facility into something much grander at the center of downtown Buffalo.
"It’s a very unique opportunity to make a giant impact in downtown Buffalo," said Danielle Shainbrown, co-president and chief business officer of McGuire Development Group, a partner in another venture. "I think a lot of us were just very, very excited by it."
"I think that people are beginning to see the opportunities are real, and they’re not just an attempt," said Stephen Carmina, co-founder of architectural firm Carmina Wood Morris, a partner with CB Emmanuel in a third redevelopment proposal submitted to the city. "I think that they see the city is serious about downtown development."
While downtown projects used to be widely seen as being especially risky and requiring a leap of faith, now developers are showing more comfort in tackling big projects, with the belief that they can be financially viable, too.
"Despite the pandemic, momentum in the city of Buffalo is strong," said Uniland Development Co. spokesman Ryan Weisz. "People are seeing all of these development projects and the amount of capital being spent in the central business district, and that gives everyone confidence that the city is moving in the right direction. It’s an exciting time to be in Buffalo."
City officials say this is just the start.
"There’s a lot more coming," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning, which includes the Division of Real Estate that issued a nationwide request for proposals late last year. "There’s a lot more discussions happening, and not just in downtown but throughout the city of Buffalo. It’s not what it was 10 years ago."
Not just for cars
Buffalo's Division of Real Estate late last year called on the development community locally and even nationally to submit proposals to redevelop the 629-space parking ramp, which was built in 1959 on 1.1 acres at 477 Washington St. Bounded on either side by East Mohawk and Ellicott streets, the facility takes up nearly half the entire block as it stretches north to East Huron Street.
City officials saw an opportunity to do more with the prime real estate than just park cars. They challenged potential developers to come up with proposals that would spur public spaces, walkable areas and new business development in downtown Buffalo. They even offered the possibility of a public-private partnership, particularly to finance the parking component that is still required.
"The prospect of a public-private partnership with the city is pretty enticing," said developer Samuel Savarino, another bidder.
But the city also stressed the need for developers to introduce housing and commercial or retail development to the site, while incorporating the concepts of placemaking, alternative transportation and street-level vibrancy. That's part of the city's Race for Place initiative and the Congress for New Urbanism's recent mobility report for Buffalo.
"This is more than just a building," said Washington, D.C., developer Douglas Jemal, who submitted his own proposal along with his longtime architectural firm, Antunovich Associates. "It’s place-setting."
Last Friday, city officials revealed the six concepts – startling many observers.
"I was surprised there were this many, but not totally shocked," said David Alexander, principal with Florida-based SAA-EVI, which is working with McGuire. "This is what we would expect to see in a lot of other cities where we work and perform."
Participants included a total of 17 firms – developers, architects and consultants – with experience in affordable housing, adaptive-reuse, commercial and retail development, and global high-rise construction. And they hailed from both Western New York as well as from Toronto, Washington, D.C., New York City and Miami, although the out-of-town players are already active locally.
"There was some obvious participation from people out of town," said Savarino, whose Savarino Companies teamed up with Thurman and Patti Thomas' 34 Group, CJS Architects and parking consultancy WGI. "In other markets, there just isn't enough out there for them. So they are paying attention to Buffalo. That elevated everybody’s game."
Mixed uses
In keeping with the terms of the city’s request, all the proposals include affordable housing, retail or restaurant space, offices and parking, while also emphasizing transportation alternatives.
And the proposals all appeared financially realistic, Mehaffy said.
"They really took the themes that were in that proposal very seriously," he said. "That speaks to the quality of the development teams that responded."
The buildings would range as high as 20 stories, with total costs of as much as $100 million or more. The number of apartments range from 100 to 233 on the site, with anywhere from 10% to 100% priced as affordable.
"The city’s push for affordable housing projects in recent years has made developers more comfortable – and innovative – when it comes to these types of projects," Weisz said.
Indeed, the announcement came a day after Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown hailed the upcoming opening of the Braymiller Market urban grocery at 201 Ellicott, while construction continues on the affordable housing complex next door. "That project is real and it’s happening," Carmina said.
The projects
The projects vary widely in height, scale and design.
- CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood and GO Buffalo Niagara propose an eight-story building, featuring a GObike parking station, along with 203 affordable apartments, 285 parking spaces and a restaurant, fitness center and retail or co-working space in their $90 million, 350,000-square-foot project.
- Jemal and Antunovich would include a restaurant, retailer and a research and development lab, as well as 200 apartments and 800 parking spaces. They are also targeting 1.8 acres of nearby properties that Jemal has under contract from Bert Simon, for another 400 apartments. Ten percent of all the apartments would be affordable. "My vision is more an entire environment, on multiple city blocks, than just a ramp or just a building," Jemal said of his $100 million-plus plan.
- Goldwynn and Colby plan an $82 million glass-walled residential tower that would literally reflect the city's nearby architecture, along with a "micromobility hub," a technology hub and a rooftop restaurant. The 377,150-square-foot building would have 200 apartments – 103 affordable – and 584 parking spaces. "This is something that is more world-class," said Wynn, who called it a "game-changer" for Buffalo, and compared it to the John Hancock Building in Boston. "It will exude confidence and renaissance in the city."
- SAA-EVI and McGuire proposed a dual-tower complex of seven and 12 floors with a rooftop restaurant, ground-floor retail and amenities, a dog park and playground, and an incubation hub focused on minority- and women-owned businesses from the East Side. That's part of a $73 million, 374,000-square-foot building with 233 apartments – 168 affordable – and 268 parking spaces. "We want to expand the live, work, play environment downtown. There’s no reason the city can’t have that," Alexander said. "We really understand the city’s long-term view."
- Savarino and 34Group submitted a mobility hub café in their 10-story building, along with 168 apartments and a new 489-space parking ramp. The $59.5 million proposal also features street-level retail space, a fitness center, a courtyard, a Reddy Bikeshare station and electric-vehicle charging stations. "It brings life to that street and that district," Savarino said.
- Uniland and Belmont would construct two mid-rise towers with 100 apartments – 50% affordable – and 146 parking spaces, with 8,147 square feet of retail or commercial space.
"It’s great for the city to have this kind of competition," Alexander said. "It can drive the best results. No matter who wins, it’s a win for the city."
The drivers
City officials and developers agreed that the location of the ramp property in the heart of downtown helped drive the interest in the project.
"It’s an opportunity to create something special that doesn’t exist downtown," said Connor M. Kenney, a developer with SAA-EVI, and a Buffalo native.
And there's a lot of available investment dollars, plus low-interest rates. CNU's Future of Mobility report also helped spur interest, because the city required participants to consider alternative and innovation transportation ideas into their proposals.
But it's also the overall momentum in the city.
Many developers also gave credit to Jemal's significant recent investments in downtown Buffalo projects for spurring more confidence and creating momentum in the city's revival.
“Douglas Jemal’s incredible investment and belief in the city of Buffalo has energized all of us, in a great way,” Shainbrown said.
"It’s just a more hopeful market, and the residential market is very deep right now," Savarino said. "If the city came out with this even five years ago ... I don’t think you would have gotten any of this."
The state has also been making significant investments to encourage affordable housing projects, and now President Biden would include $213 billion for affordable and other housing as part of his $1.8 trillion federal infrastructure bill. "There’s potentially a huge amount of money coming into the system for affordable housing, so that’s a big part of it," Carmina said. "I think people see it as an opportunity."
City officials say they hope to make their final selection by fall.