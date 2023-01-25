Mister Snacks sold to Pennsylvania firm

What started with a homemade trail mix made in co-owner Steve Stern's North Buffalo kitchen and became a multi-million-dollar company has now been sold to a Pennsylvania firm that plans to end its Buffalo Niagara operations.

Last week, Amherst-based Mister Snacks was sold to George J. Howe Co., headquartered in Grove City, Pa., which plans to shift the local company's operations to its operations there.

Mister Snacks had 28 workers, but downsized to 12 since the pandemic. All of them have been offered work at the Pennsylvania plant.

Mister Snacks is known as a wholesaler of healthy snacks – primarily fruit and nut mixes – that customers have turned to as alternatives to junk food such as chips and cookies. Founded in the mid-1980s, its products are sold in foodservice and at retail, as well as under private label and contract packaging. They're sold under the names Sunbird Snacks and Stone Mountain Snacks.

Known for its coffee, candy and nuts, Howe also makes gift baskets filled with its products. It also sells its gourmet coffees, candy and nuts in grocery stores and retail chains.