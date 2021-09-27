Minimum wage for upstate New York workers is going up again

The minimum wage will rise to $13.20 an hour across upstate New York at the end of this year – an increase of 70 cents an hour that extends the steady rise in pay for the lowest-paid workers, the state Labor Department said Monday.
The 5.6% increase in the minimum wage from the current $12.50 an hour is based on the recommendations of a state panel that concluded that low-wage workers were the most severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the job losses that took place, especially early on.
The panel also noted that the demand for workers is at a record high, with statewide job postings up 72% and available positions for low-wage labor up by 95% from their pre-pandemic levels.
The panel also cited research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that suggested that the pandemic has caused some workers to reassess the value of their labor, with the conclusion that it is more valuable than ever.
Those factors "support the hypothesis that labor demand is currently outstripping supply, particularly for the workers most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic – low-wage front-line workers and women caring for children," the report by the state Division of the Budget said.
"Such circumstances would certainly point toward the need for higher pay to induce those workers to re-enter the labor force if the factors keeping them out of the workforce were expected to endure," the report said.
The minimum wage for workers in Long Island and Westchester County will rise by $1 an hour on Dec. 31 to $15 an hour, matching the minimum wage in New York City.
“Companies, particularly those that employ low-wage workers, are already raising wages and in some cases offering incentives to hire amid a labor-shortage that is showing no sign of abating, and it makes sense to raise the wage floor now and continue supporting New York’s families while providing a predictable path forward for businesses,” said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon in a statement.
The report from the budget division said the upstate increase was pegged to the rise in consumer prices, plus the improvement in a measure of productivity.
The increase continues a trend of higher minimum wages that began at the end of 2013, when the minimum rose from $7.25 an hour to $8 an hour. It has increased by 70 cents an hour each year since the end of 2016.