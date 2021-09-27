Minimum wage for upstate New York workers is going up again

The minimum wage will rise to $13.20 an hour across upstate New York at the end of this year – an increase of 70 cents an hour that extends the steady rise in pay for the lowest-paid workers, the state Labor Department said Monday.

The 5.6% increase in the minimum wage from the current $12.50 an hour is based on the recommendations of a state panel that concluded that low-wage workers were the most severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the job losses that took place, especially early on.

The panel also noted that the demand for workers is at a record high, with statewide job postings up 72% and available positions for low-wage labor up by 95% from their pre-pandemic levels.

The panel also cited research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that suggested that the pandemic has caused some workers to reassess the value of their labor, with the conclusion that it is more valuable than ever.

Those factors "support the hypothesis that labor demand is currently outstripping supply, particularly for the workers most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic – low-wage front-line workers and women caring for children," the report by the state Division of the Budget said.