Mindy Rich embraces challenges of being chairman of Rich Products

Melinda "Mindy" Rich said she was honored and humbled to be named chairman of the holding company of Rich Products, one of Buffalo's most prominent companies.

And she adds: "I'm ready. I'm prepared."

Rich, 64, succeeds her husband, Robert E. Rich Jr., who shifted to the role of senior chairman. She has been with Rich Products for 37 years, and talked about what's ahead for a family-owned business that generates $4.5 billion in annual revenues.

Q: How did this decision come about?

A: This wasn't a decision that was made overnight. Bob and I have been talking about this for a long time. We believe that succession planning is important. We have our leaders involved in active succession planning on many different levels. So if it's appropriate for them, it's certainly important for us.

Q: You've held a variety of leadership positions at Rich. How do you apply that experience as chairman?

A: I've been lucky. I've had the opportunity to have breadth and depth at the same time. … I've learned across different industries under Rich Holdings. I think my role as executive vice president of innovation was really important because with innovation, part of what you need to promote innovation is the culture of change.

Innovation is more than just product – it's people, it's place, it's processes, it's all the activities related to a business. I got the experience and exposure to all of them, in an executive role.

Q: Are there next generation Rich family members on the way up?

A: We have been working for years on educating and engaging our stakeholders, our family members, whether they work at Rich's or not, to understand and appreciate the value of this business, not only to them but to the communities that we serve, to the customers.

We do have some family members that are working in the company. We want more to come to work for the company.

Q: We're seeing more emphasis on diversity on corporate boards. What does it mean for a company like Rich to have a woman as chairman?

A: One thing I'm excited about, for all of industry right now – there's not a board out there that isn't talking about diversity and that's not talking about [environmental, social and governance] and all the topics we're reading about.

It's board-level conversations that we're having. That makes it an exciting time to be in the governance level, as a woman, as a person who cares about future, who cares about the planet.