Millrace Commons brings new apartments to Larkinville

The newest residential component of the Larkinville redevelopment is nearing completion, and most of the apartments at Millrace Commons are already spoken for.
Larkin Development Group – the real estate firm owned by Howard and Leslie Zemsky that has driven the growth of Larkinville – opened its three newest projects, bringing 76 new apartments and a host of ground-floor storefronts to the burgeoning district east of downtown Buffalo.
Located at 799, 864 and 872 Seneca St., the three buildings represent the first major new construction in the neighborhood, after more than 15 years of developers mostly renovating the hulking former warehouses and other industrial buildings along Seneca, Swan and Exchange streets.
Those transformations lured in office and other commercial tenants – filling in the Larkin at Exchange, Larkin U and Larkin Center of Commerce buildings, followed by other secondary buildings nearby – and then created an entertainment and eating destination around the new Larkin Square.
The newest projects are showing the increasing demand to not only work and play in Larkinville, but also to live there. More than 90% of the new apartments are pre-leased, and half are occupied.
"It's been kind of an amazing lease-up, especially for our first new construction," said Kayla Zemsky, the Zemskys' daughter and project manager for the firm. "We weren't sure quite what to expect, but they've been going quite fast."
The largest of the three new buildings by far is the four-story Millrace Commons, with 70 market-rate apartments and just over 14,500 square feet of first-floor retail space. The complex includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $1,000 to $2,200.
The 85,000-square-foot building at 799 Seneca is named for the Mill Race, which was a water channel built in the early 1800s that ran alongside the site, back when Larkin was known as the Hydraulics District because of the dominance of shipping.
Designed by Schneider Architectural Services PC, its facades along Seneca and Hydraulic streets were planned to imitate the historic late 19th century and early 20th century commercial storefront buildings that were commonly found in Buffalo.
The two other buildings at 864 and 872 Seneca – both two floors in height and designed to mimic the traditional mixed-use buildings in the neighborhood – include six apartments between them, along with Paula's Donuts at 872 Seneca and additional ground-floor retail space in the other building. Paula's opened in mid-July, while the 1,800-square-foot retail space in the neighboring building is still available, along with only one of the six apartments.
Completion of the new buildings marks the culmination of a process that began as far back as 2006. That's when a forerunner to Larkin Development – CityView Properties – first proposed Mill Race Commons as a four-story office building, to complement the recently completed conversion of a former Larkin Soap Co. warehouse into the Larkin at Exchange Building.
At the time, the $13.5 million project called for 80,000 square feet of space, and CityView officials – led by Zemsky –expected it to fill up easily based on the demand they had seen. But the Zemskys shelved the project for more than a decade before bringing it back to life in late 2018 and early 2019 – with significant changes.
That new $22.5 million plan called for a much larger five-story building on the former brownfield site, which previously hosted the Good Door Store but had since been cleared and turned into an event parking lot.
The 140,000-square-foot building would have featured two wings – one along Seneca with four floors of apartments, retail shops and other amenities, and one along Hydraulic with 50,000 square feet of office space across five floors. It would also feature an outdoor swimming pool, fire pit and grill in a rear courtyard, as well as a rooftop patio for tenants, bicycle storage and a fitness center.
The expanded proposal was approved by the city in April 2019, along with the two smaller projects – the Paula's building with four upper apartments and the 864 Seneca building with a first-floor storefront and two upstairs units. But Larkin Development dropped the office wing three months later based on significantly stronger interest in residential and retail space.
Millrace Commons was now back to the original size and cost from 15 years ago – but as a strictly residential complex rather than offices. It still includes the amenities and features proposed in early 2019, but now with a larger courtyard and pool area, as well as a fenced-in green space for tenant use and a dog-run area. No changes were made to the two smaller buildings.
The entire project – whose construction work was overseen by Taylor the Builder – was funded with state brownfield tax credits, grants from National Grid and National Fuel Gas Co., and financing from KeyBank.
The residential work is nearly finished, while crews have started building out retail spaces for opening in the fall. Nearly half the retail space is leased, and Larkin is working with Pyramid Brokerage Co. agent Michael Demyan to rent out the remainder.
Among the new entrants at Millrace will be the Plating Society, a "boutique dining experience" from chef Darian Bryan, with private evening meals. His Jamaican lunch offering the Jerk Hut has proven popular at Larkin Square on Wednesdays, and may also be extended to the new space on a more regular basis.
“We are very committed to helping local entrepreneurs realize their vision for a new business or location and are willing to invest in support of their buildouts to make it possible for them,” Zemsky said. “We continue to grow as a walkable mixed-use community of neighbors and neighborhood businesses in this unique historic setting.”