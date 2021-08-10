Millrace Commons brings new apartments to Larkinville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Completion of the new buildings marks the culmination of a process that began as far back as 2006. That's when a forerunner to Larkin Development – CityView Properties – first proposed Mill Race Commons as a four-story office building, to complement the recently completed conversion of a former Larkin Soap Co. warehouse into the Larkin at Exchange Building.

At the time, the $13.5 million project called for 80,000 square feet of space, and CityView officials – led by Zemsky –expected it to fill up easily based on the demand they had seen. But the Zemskys shelved the project for more than a decade before bringing it back to life in late 2018 and early 2019 – with significant changes.

That new $22.5 million plan called for a much larger five-story building on the former brownfield site, which previously hosted the Good Door Store but had since been cleared and turned into an event parking lot.

The 140,000-square-foot building would have featured two wings – one along Seneca with four floors of apartments, retail shops and other amenities, and one along Hydraulic with 50,000 square feet of office space across five floors. It would also feature an outdoor swimming pool, fire pit and grill in a rear courtyard, as well as a rooftop patio for tenants, bicycle storage and a fitness center.