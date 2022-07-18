 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Millennium Hotel Buffalo is going up for auction

  • Updated
  • 0
FIN MILLENNIUM HOTEL

The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga. 

 Mark Mulville/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

One of the region's biggest and most prominent suburban hotels is going up for auction, as the owner of the Millennium Hotel Buffalo seeks to unload the Cheektowaga hotel at a time when the hospitality industry is still struggling amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 301-room hotel next to the Walden Galleria will be sold through a three-day online bidding process, which will be administered through Ten-X from Sept. 6 to 8. The starting bid for the eight-story building is $2 million, and the online auction listing from brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap notes that it is being sold "unencumbered by management and debt" and "free and clear of leases and franchise obligations."

That indicates that the nearly 50-year-old full-service hotel will likely not remain under the banner of the Millennium Hotels and Resorts chain, which it has been since 2005.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"This location is an established base of operations," the listing said. "The neighborhood surrounding the hotel is a popular hospitality resting place. It offers a wide variety of support amenities plus many restaurants including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Panera, Applebee’s and more."

The real estate listing describes the hotel as a "capital-starved asset" and an "excellent value-add opportunity" for a buyer that wants to "reposition" or rebrand the hotel, or convert it to "alternative residential use." It cites the property's availability "significantly below replacement cost."

Built in 1973, the upscale hotel stands on 8 acres at 2040 Walden Ave., and includes 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as Walden's Restaurant and Twigs Lounge. Previously a Four Points by Sheraton, it was acquired as part of a package of hotels in 1999 by London-based Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a hospitality management and real estate firm that owns, manages and operates more than 145 hotels in 80 locations.

Millennium & Copthorne, which operates under Millennium Hotels brand, is the hotel division of City Developments Ltd., a real estate company that itself is owned by the Hong Leong Group.

In the United States, it has 15 hotels, including four in New York City, as well as locations in Anchorage, Alaska; Boston; Boulder, Colo.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; and Scottsdale, Ariz.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WARN notices show the pain of widespread job cuts

WARN notices show the pain of widespread job cuts

The parade of companies laying off or furloughing workers because of the coronavirus pandemic and business shutdown continued into mid-April, with 28 more Western New York companies filing paperwork with the state in the past few weeks. The companies who submitted notices of mass layoffs under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act range from manufacturers and retailers,

Watch Now: Related Video

Todd Giolando talks about his cannabis plants at his Three Cord Ranch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News