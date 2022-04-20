Mike Connelly, 7th editor of The Buffalo News, to retire

News industry veteran Mike Connelly, who has been the editor of The Buffalo News for nine and a half years, is retiring next month.

Connelly, who turns 65 next month, informed the newsroom Wednesday afternoon. His final day at The News will be May 6.

Tom Wiley, president and publisher of The News, said a national search will be conducted to find Connelly’s successor. Deputy Managing Editor Denise Jewell Gee will serve as interim editor.

Connelly, who started at The News in fall 2012, was previously executive editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, which under his leadership won its first Pulitzer Prize in 2011 for its investigative reporting on Florida’s property insurance industry.

At The News, where he succeeded Margaret M. Sullivan and was selected for the job out of a pool of more than 20 candidates, Connelly led the newsroom through numerous transitions in a rapidly changing business. That included, Wiley said, building a digital-first publishing schedule and adapting to the challenges of covering Covid-19.

“He has been an active leader in, as he puts it, inventing the future,” Wiley said. “That has meant deep involvement in product development, technology improvements and growing audience. All the while, he has kept the newsroom focused on producing quality journalism that serves an important role in our community.”

Under Connelly’s leadership, The News continued its commitment to watchdog reporting that held officials accountable, from breaking the abuse scandal within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese to shining light on the insider trading of Rep. Chris Collins.

In 2015, in fact, The News was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in the breaking news category for its coverage of the November 2014 snowstorm.

Connelly, the seventh editor in The News’ history, started his career as a copy editor for the national news desk of the Wall Street Journal. He served as a vice president of Congressional Quarterly Inc., overseeing operations from 1997 to 2001 and product development from 2001 to 2003.

A native of Iowa, Connelly earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science at the University of Iowa. He also has worked at the Baltimore Sun and the St. Paul Pioneer Press in Minnesota.

