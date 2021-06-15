Its glorious past is hidden, and it could easily be mistaken for an abandoned school, but the fading three-story building near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue was once a center of Buffalo brewing.

And it could be again, if John Domres Jr. is successful.

+2 Buffalo beer experts predict craft beer trends in 2021 Will 2021 finally be the year that lagers and pilsners get their place in the sun? Or will seltzers continue to gain prominence and dominate sales? Local beer experts share their opinions.

Sitting in the heart of the one of the city's East Side neighborhoods, the dilapidated brick structure saw its best days more than a century ago as the home of Schreiber Brewing Co., during the heyday of Buffalo's beer-making days.

But Domres sees it as more than a relic of Buffalo's brewing heritage. He sees it as the future home of his own craft brewery, Buffalo Brewing Co. And he hopes to make it a destination for customers, creating a new draw to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, which is already home to the Broadway Market and Central Terminal.

Domres' plan demonstrates the convergence of two trends that have become increasingly popular in Buffalo in recent years – historic redevelopment and locally made beer.

It also shows the renewed interest in Buffalo's East Side, driven by conscious efforts by the city and state, as well as renewed confidence among investors and businesses.

"It’s going to be a game-changer," said Stephen Karnath, executive director of Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services, which works to revive the neighborhood and worked behind the scenes to ensure the property purchase went through. "John has a great vision for the project. It’s the right building and the right business, and the right time. It’s really going to send a strong message to the development community that this is a neighborhood that's really on its way back."

The rise of microbreweries in recent years has proven to be an attraction, luring people to parts of the city where they might otherwise not venture.

Today, there are 35 craft breweries and five distilleries in Buffalo and its suburbs, including Flying Bison Brewing Co., Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, Community Beer Works, Resurgence Brewing Co. and Big Ditch Brewing Co.

Buffalo Brewing is the second brewery to be announced in recent weeks in adjacent core neighborhoods of the East Side.

A group called Carousel Development Corp. wants to open Iron Island Brewery and tap room in a retail building at 1223 Lovejoy, with a restaurant and tavern next door.

But unlike Domres' project, that Lovejoy District building is not a former brewery site, and that's what made Schreiber so appealing to Domres.

"We’re trying to have enough room to expand and grow and never have to go somewhere else, and build a thriving wholesale and retail business," Domres said. "I think people are hungry to see something like this on the East Side and make it a success. I think Buffalo is ready for it."

Details are still in flux, and Domres said he is working with CJS Architects on schematic drawings before putting the work out to bid by contractors. Costs are also escalating, because of material prices and availability.

Domres said he expects to invest "well north of $7 million."

Buffalo Brewing Co. rolls out plans for growth John Domres Jr. fell in love with beer before he could legally drink. The courtship started with a family trip to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va. – and its Anheuser-Busch brewery – when he was 11, followed by a similar trek to Philadelphia at 19 that included a tour of Yuengling Brewery. Then came homebrewing at age 21, before

“The Schreiber Brewery is a historic building that will now be a contributing structure to the neighborhood,” said Fillmore Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski. “I know that this partnership and new beginning will bring jobs, sustainability and energy to the Fillmore District."

Today, more than 70 years after the brewery closed, the neglected building's pale greenish-blue paint is peeling off the facade, while its front entrance and a couple of windows are boarded up. Half of the facility appears to have been removed long ago, creating a lopsided image of a long and historic shape toward one end, and a drab and out-of-place insert sticking out toward the other.

Domres this month purchased the 27,467-square-foot building at 662 Fillmore Ave., paying $150,000 to Loran Bommer's and Art Bisone's Buffalo Gateway for a building that dates to 1899.

"The passion for this property and its history is significant to myself and my wife as we’ve revisited its story many times throughout the years," said Domres, 34, the president and head brewer for Buffalo Brewing, which he launched in July 2016 with his wife. “These spaces truly help connect us back to Buffalo’s first golden age, when the city was considered one of the great brewing centers of this nation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While he needs much of the large building for his business, he also plans to use it to tout Buffalo's brewing heritage, and hopes to add a street-level cafe and either apartments or other commercial space.

+9 In 1.8 miles, beer-loving Buffalo's first brewery district since Prohibition Nine breweries span three neighborhoods, all within 1.8 miles of each other and within a mile of the city waterfront, making them part of what can be called Buffalo’s first brewery district since a similar concentration dotted the East Side in the decades before

Proof of concept

Buffalo Brewing is currently located at 314 Myrtle Ave., at Spring Street, in the Hydraulics – or Larkin – District. The company and its five employees are crammed into 1,200 square feet of space near 500 Seneca and the AP Lofts.

It is "busting at the seams," Domres said.

When he purchased the Myrtle building in February 2014, prior to the opening of his company, it "was the only thing I could afford at the time and pay cash for it." But "it's been a constant battle to expand customer spaces and production spaces," he added.

"It was a proof of concept, for myself and my wife," he said. "I can brew beer for a living and get people to react positively to it. We proved that. Now onto phase 2."

That calls for a major expansion of the small company, which now produces 600 barrels a year. With the new building, Domres wants to quadruple that production, to at least 2,500 barrels, "and that's more like the floor."

The company is independent right now, without a distributor. It works with about 15 to 20 retail accounts to sell its beer. It also has a small taproom, but "demand of the cans through the retail business has been incredible," so Domres said he expects that to grow.

But he doesn't need the entire building. Instead, Domres wants to open a "brewseum" with exhibits that will pay homage to the city's long legacy in the beer-making business.

+2 Flagship beers: Buffalo's city breweries offer fantastic flagships Buffalo Brewing Co., OFW Brewing, Flying Bison, newcomer Belt Line and more plant their flag on these

Buffalo was once full of small breweries and distilleries, but many closed in the early part of the last century – victims of Prohibition, the Great Depression, changing economics and the growth of mass-production breweries.

"We wanted to start a brewseum to highlight companies," he said. "There’s so much history here in Western New York with brewing that it needs to have a proper light shined on it."

He said there are only three to four such beer-focused museums nationwide, but he has already developed a "good partnership and relationship" with the Buffalo History Museum.

"I’m very excited to be able to pour you a beer, and you can go wander around and look at a bunch of historic brewery items in a property that made beer at one time," he said. "I’m hoping we can become a front-line destination with the redevelopment of Broadway-Fillmore."

Open warehouse

The Schreiber building includes the original office component, as well as a bottling plant addition dating to 1909 and a bottling warehouse addition constructed in 1947, where bottles came back to the plant to be washed and refilled. The building – which has two full floors, a basement with 15-foot ceilings and a half-floor – also includes an old "mural room," although the murals themselves were removed long ago and are now owned by Try-It Distributing and housed in its Lancaster office.

Domres said he's not yet sure how he will carve up the building, although "I know the spaces we want to occupy."

He said he expects to use about 15,000 to 17,000 square feet for the brewery production, the taproom and restaurant, and his related brewing tank importing business, Ideal Brew Systems. He also needs office space, and hopes to take up about 2,500 to 3,000 square feet for the Buffalo Brewseum. He's anticipating one or more apartments on the second floor, and potentially 5,200 square feet of available commercial or incubator space for leasing.

He received $516,000 in funding for the project from the Buffalo Billion II East Side Strategies initiative, and brought in new investors, but expects the project to take about three years to complete.

In the meantime, the Myrtle location – which will eventually close – is now set to reopen in mid-June for full retail business, with a newly remodeled tasting room and a bigger beer garden.

"I feel pretty confident that in three years, in the summer of 2024, that we can be there," he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.