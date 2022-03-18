Mickey Kearns: Why a wave of foreclosures could cause neighborhood blight

A: It’s complicated. Real property affects real people.

If you lose your home, you may have to go and rent. The rents are going through the roof – because the market is driving the rental increases – and if there’s out of town people buying rental properties, they’re not going to care about the local people. I’m very concerned about this.

Q: How does awareness help?

A: It’s really important for people to be connected, homeowners especially, with those organizations that provide free legal assistance and housing counseling. You want to stay in your home, maintain your property. It’s good for the neighborhood. We don’t want that blight.

Q: Why is it important to get help now?

A: On Valentine's Day, late in the day, I received a phone call from a real estate broker, asking if I can help a woman who had a reverse mortgage. Her house was going to auction the next day. I said to the gentleman, why didn't you call me sooner?

It took a Herculean effort, not only that night, but the next morning. We were able to get a stay on that property. That was a miracle. I can't do that 2,900 times.

