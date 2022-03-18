Mickey Kearns: Why a wave of foreclosures could cause neighborhood blight

Mickey Kearns the Erie County clerk, has been leading a years-long initiative against "zombie homes" – the empty and derelict houses that are often left abandoned by homeowners after a mortgage lender sends them a foreclosure notice.
Michael P. Kearns urges people to seek free legal or housing counseling help from a variety of nonprofit sources rather than ignoring the warnings or abandoning their home out of fear that there's nothing they can do.
These homes sit neglected in the midst of neighborhoods, deteriorating or falling victim to vandalism or crime. And they bring down property values around them as a result.
So Kearns has been working with the Western New York Law Center, Belmont Housing Resources for WNY and Local Initiatives Support Corp. to educate homeowners about their options and train municipalities in how to confront lenders that don't take responsibility for properties on which they foreclose.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
More than 2,930 Erie County homeowners have received pre-foreclosure default notices from lenders in the past six months.
Q: Why are the numbers so high?
A: Some of the lenders are catching up on foreclosures that were happening prior to the pandemic but then were suspended by the moratorium and state protection programs that were put in place. Add up pre-pandemic foreclosures and new foreclosures, and it could be very significant.
Support Local Journalism
Q: Is it a crisis?
A: It’s complicated. Real property affects real people.
If you lose your home, you may have to go and rent. The rents are going through the roof – because the market is driving the rental increases – and if there’s out of town people buying rental properties, they’re not going to care about the local people. I’m very concerned about this.
Q: How does awareness help?
A: It’s really important for people to be connected, homeowners especially, with those organizations that provide free legal assistance and housing counseling. You want to stay in your home, maintain your property. It’s good for the neighborhood. We don’t want that blight.
Q: Why is it important to get help now?
A: On Valentine's Day, late in the day, I received a phone call from a real estate broker, asking if I can help a woman who had a reverse mortgage. Her house was going to auction the next day. I said to the gentleman, why didn't you call me sooner?
It took a Herculean effort, not only that night, but the next morning. We were able to get a stay on that property. That was a miracle. I can't do that 2,900 times.