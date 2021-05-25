Michigan Street Baptist Church targeted for structural repairs, expansion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The nonprofit coalition wants to make repairs and modifications to the church attic, roof, masonry wall and stone foundation. In its filing with the Preservation Board, Siener warned that the "existing structure of the building is in risk" of collapse, citing the "undersized" original roof trusses that "cannot be replaced in kind as they will fail again."

The group proposes "structural repairs and modifications" in the attic space, requiring "selective penetrations into the attic through the roof," but would also replace the roof afterwards with new asphalt shingles that will match what remains, Siener said.

Additionally, she wrote, the building has "significant structural wall damage on the south side," mostly "in the narrow space between the existing church and the existing building to the south." Plans call for repairing the brick and "any damaged stone foundation," in keeping with National Park Service preservation standards.

A misshapen window in the south wall will be also be removed, rebuilt and reinstalled, along with new Dutch gutters on the roof.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit will use a grant from Empire State Development Corp. to fund the addition. Siener said officials had explored other options, including accessible bathrooms in the basement and a rear addition for an elevator.