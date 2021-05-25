Michigan Street Baptist Church targeted for structural repairs, expansion

The nonprofit agency that owns the Michigan Street Baptist Church that was a key part of the Underground Railroad before the Civil War is pursuing a series of critical structural repairs to prevent a potential "total failure and collapse" of the historic building.
At the same time, the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition wants to expand the aging brick building with a new addition and connector to provide handicapped accessibility to the upper and lower floors, as well as new bathrooms.
That's akin to a similar project across the street at the Historic Colored Musicians Club, which was recently approved by the city.
"The addition provides the pieces required to allow for modern functioning of this historic building with minimal disruption to the historic resource itself," project architect Deborah J. Siener of Foit-Albert Associates wrote in a letter to the Buffalo Preservation Board. "It also begins to re-populate the streetscape to encourage others to do the same."
The $1.4 million project is the latest example of efforts to revitalize the core elements of the city's Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor, which had long been neglected until recently.
That's the collection of historic sites on the edge of downtown Buffalo that tell the story of the city's Black community and culture from the days of slavery and abolitionists through the Reconstruction era, segregation and the civil rights movement. Besides the church and club, it also includes the Nash House and Museum, WUFO, and the site of the former Little Harlem Hotel, and now features a new arch over Michigan Avenue.
The nonprofit coalition wants to make repairs and modifications to the church attic, roof, masonry wall and stone foundation. In its filing with the Preservation Board, Siener warned that the "existing structure of the building is in risk" of collapse, citing the "undersized" original roof trusses that "cannot be replaced in kind as they will fail again."
The group proposes "structural repairs and modifications" in the attic space, requiring "selective penetrations into the attic through the roof," but would also replace the roof afterwards with new asphalt shingles that will match what remains, Siener said.
Additionally, she wrote, the building has "significant structural wall damage on the south side," mostly "in the narrow space between the existing church and the existing building to the south." Plans call for repairing the brick and "any damaged stone foundation," in keeping with National Park Service preservation standards.
A misshapen window in the south wall will be also be removed, rebuilt and reinstalled, along with new Dutch gutters on the roof.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit will use a grant from Empire State Development Corp. to fund the addition. Siener said officials had explored other options, including accessible bathrooms in the basement and a rear addition for an elevator.
But they discovered that the basement was actually the original church sanctuary while the upper floor was being built, while the rear addition would mean taking out one of the stained-glass windows flanking the altar and even cutting through the first-floor altar itself, "thus destroying the symmetry of the former sanctuary," she wrote.
Instead, the proposal calls for reusing a portion of the streetscape. As with the Colored Musicians Club addition, Siener said, the brick-and-stone church expansion would mimic a structure that historically would have existed in the neighborhood, with a dark bronze connecting corridor to the church that would be set back so it fades "into the background as an alleyway would." The addition would feature a stone basement and brick first-floor facade, with a side entrance and staircase, all similar to what was used during the mid to late 19th century.