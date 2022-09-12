Michael Zercher is out as president of 22nd Century Group

Buffalo-based 22nd Century Group has eliminated the job of its president and chief operating officer, Michael Zercher.

The plant technology company said in a regulatory filing that Zercher's contract will end Sept. 30. Zercher, who is based outside the Philadelphia area, has been with 22nd Century Group since 2016 and has served as president and COO for more than three years.

22nd Century Group earlier this year acquired GVB Biopharma, in a deal worth around $55 million, as part of its push into CBD products. And the company has recently expanded distribution of its low-nicotine products, branded as VLN, into more markets.

"Despite the acquisition of GVB, we strive to be a lean, fully integrated organization," said Mei Kuo, a spokesperson. "Much of what Mike was focused on was the tobacco business and back office administration."

The company said Zercher's responsibilities will be absorbed by two other 22nd Century Group leaders. John Miller, who leads the tobacco business team, will assume the COO's duties, while James A. Mish, the CEO, will assume Zercher's back-office administrative duties.