Michael Wopperer has been harboring big ambitions for the historic Wood & Brooks piano-key manufacturing facility in the Town of Tonawanda.

Wopperer, an executive at his family's insulation contracting business next door, wants to transform the mostly vacant factory complex into a construction trades incubator on the first floor and five floors of apartments above.

He's already got town officials and contractors singing the project's praises. But getting the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and the town to assist the project with $1.5 million in tax breaks would be even more music to his ears.

The vice president of Frontier Insulation Contractors, whose family owns the property at 2101 Kenmore Ave. through an affiliate, wants to spend over $23 million to renovate the 98,370-square-foot facility, including both the primary six-story building and an adjacent one-story section. The site also includes accessory parking on an adjacent parcel that is actually located in the City of Buffalo.

Plans call for 55 one- and two-bedroom apartments in 62,300 square feet on the upper floors, plus 36,070 square feet of commercial space that would be anchored by the incubator and co-working space, dubbed The Plan Room. That would be designed in partnership with the Construction Exchange of Western New York to support small construction businesses through shared infrastructure and training.

Through his Wood and Brooks Properties, Wopperer plans to rely heavily on state and federal historic tax credits, as well as state brownfield cleanup tax credits, to finance the project. But he's also asking ECIDA for $1.39 million in sales tax relief and $127,733 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, while negotiating a separate property-tax arrangement from the Town of Tonawanda and the school district under the 485-a program.

If Wopperer is successful with the first project, he will try to convert an adjacent four-story building into more mixed-use space.

Built in 1902, the Woods & Brooks factory complex is located at the southwest corner of the town, and was used to produce ivory piano keys and piano actions..

The complex has been owned by Wopperer's family and their construction-related businesses since 1972, and those companies have used several buildings in the complex for their office, warehouse and manufacturing needs. Meanwhile, the six-story and four-story buildings have been largely vacant or underused since then, except for portions of the first and second floors used for storage.

Plans call for 40 one-bedroom apartments of 779 to 833 square feet in size, renting for $1,300 to $1,600 per month, and 15 two-bedroom units of 951 to 982 square feet, at monthly rents between $1,500 and $1,800.

The proposed incubator would feature shared meeting and educational spaces for fledgling businesses, workshops, mentorship, coaching and training.

The project has already been approved by the town, and accepted into the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

If approved, work would begin imminently, with completion by late May or early June of 2024.