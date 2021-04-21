 Skip to main content
Michael P. Design owner and husband join forces on Hertel Avenue 'department store'
Michael P. Design owner and husband join forces on Hertel Avenue 'department store'

1014647273 716 style KIRKHAM (copy)

Michael Poczkalski, co-owner and principal designer of Room, a home store at 1400 Hertel Ave., and Michael P. Design.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

It's not L.L. Berger or Hens and Kelly, but the creators of a planned Hertel Avenue project are calling it a modern take on the department stores of old.

Michael Poczkalski, owner of Room and Michael P. Design on Hertel Avenue, will team up with husband David Brugh, owner of upscale Saranac Avenue barber shop Crockett & Co., to develop the new luxury concept.

Remember AM&A's, Brand Names and Hills? Here are some stores Western New Yorkers love and miss.

Together, they plan to transform a former synagogue at 1235 Hertel Ave. into the Monocle, moving their current operations into the building and adding a diverse range of other retail offerings.

Furniture and home store Room, now located at 1400 Hertel Ave., will open on the first floor with an expanded offering of jewelry, scarves, handbags, dishware and glassware. Overlooking its showroom floor on a newly built mezzanine will be Michael P. Design's offices, now located at 1396 Hertel Ave.

The Crockett & Co. barbershop, currently located at 83 Saranac Ave., will occupy the building's lower level. It will extend into Apothecary, which will sell fragrances and unisex hair, face and body products. Next to Crockett & Co. on the lower level will be a rest area called Library. Outfitted with a fireplace, it will provide a place for customers to take a break from shopping. It will also sell books, gifts and cocktail ware.

Mr. Potts Coffee and Tea Emporium will sell exotic teas, coffee and in-house baked goods. Next spring, it plans to add cocktails, wines, lunch and traditional tea service.

The Monocle is shooting for a November opening.

716 Style: Meet the man behind Michael P. Design
716 Style: Meet the man behind Michael P. Design

Name: Michael Poczkalski, 56. Who he is: Principal designer and co-owner of room, a home store at 1400 Hertel Ave., and Michael P. Design, an interior design firm, started in 2005. The Buffalo native has a master’s degree in architecture from the University at Buffalo. He served in the Navy for six years and was a nuclear mechanic on

