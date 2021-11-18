Mercy Hospital's recovery from the strike is picking up

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to be closed Wednesday Shut down for the day will be all testing, imaging and rehabilitation services, as well as the Wound Healing Center, the Covid-19 swabbing station and laboratory services.

Union workers began returning to Mercy Hospital early Nov. 10, a couple days after about 2,500 nurses, service, technical and clerical workers at Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity, St. Joseph Campus, ratified six four-year contract agreements by a wide margin: 94% voted "yes."

To prepare for that moment, Sullivan said about 480 Catholic Health associates, physicians and managers went through a roughly two-hour training on how to listen and welcome people back. In addition, he said 348 of Catholic Health's managers last week went through training on how to identify resiliency within their teams.

Even though contract negotiations are over, Sullivan said the workers' union, Communications Workers of America and Catholic Health have a clinical committee, and leaders on both sides have met multiple times since the dispute was resolved. As the two sides move forward, Sullivan said Catholic Health is still tallying the economic toll of bringing in replacement workers from staffing firm Huffmaster during the strike.

He noted Catholic Health made an $11 million advancement to Huffmaster a few days before the strike ended, so the health system will get a to-be-determined credit for some of that amount.