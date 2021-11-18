Mercy Hospital's patient volume recovering after strike; MACC to remain closed for several weeks

In the week since union workers returned to Mercy Hospital, the South Buffalo facility has gradually ramped up its services and patients also are returning.

There were 239 patients staying in Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, compared with 172 inpatients at the facility on Oct. 1 when a 35-day strike began, said Catholic Health System President and CEO Mark Sullivan.

But that's still down from the hospital's normal patient census of more than 300 people.

Before the strike, Mercy Hospital saw an average of 145 to 160 patients in its Emergency Department each day. On Tuesday, the department saw 158 patients, Sullivan said.

"The reputation of Mercy outlasted the social media stigma that was out there during those 40 days because people are now back and coming back to Mercy," he said.

To concentrate its staff resources on resuming full emergency services at Mercy, Catholic Health will keep the Emergency Department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park closed for the next several weeks. Emergency services at the MACC are expected to reopen by Jan. 3.