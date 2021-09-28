 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy Hospital trims services as strike deadline nears
0 comments
top story

Mercy Hospital trims services as strike deadline nears

Support this work for $1 a month
Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville

Mercy Hospital is altering patient services in preparation for a possible strike on Friday.

Starting Wednesday, ambulances will be diverted from Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center. And inpatient elective surgeries at the South Buffalo hospital will be suspended starting Wednesday.

Catholic Health System said it made the decisions in conjunction with the state Department of Health.

Mercy Hospital's emergency department and the ambulatory care center will still be open to walk-in patients.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"This temporary diversion status informs local emergency medical services providers that the hospital cannot take patients brought in by ambulances at this time and they should take them to alternate facilities," said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a Catholic Health spokeswoman.

Emergency medical services providers have the option of bringing a patient to Mercy if a patient is unstable and Mercy is the closest hospital, or if a patient specifically requests to be taken to Mercy, according to Catholic Health.

Catholic Health is continuing to negotiate with the Communications Workers of America over six contracts covering 2,500 workers at three facilities.

By a previous agreement between the two sides, the unionized workers could go on strike only at Mercy. The CWA has threatened to walk out at 6 a.m. Friday if a deal is not reached. The two sides continue to negotiate.

Catholic Health has vowed to keep Mercy Hospital open and operational in the event of a strike, using replacement workers supplied by a Michigan-based firm, Huffmaster.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Renovated Statler to feature 550 apartments, 600 parking spots, hotel

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News