Mercy Hospital trims services as strike deadline nears

Mercy Hospital is altering patient services in preparation for a possible strike on Friday.

Starting Wednesday, ambulances will be diverted from Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center. And inpatient elective surgeries at the South Buffalo hospital will be suspended starting Wednesday.

Catholic Health System said it made the decisions in conjunction with the state Department of Health.

Mercy Hospital's emergency department and the ambulatory care center will still be open to walk-in patients.

"This temporary diversion status informs local emergency medical services providers that the hospital cannot take patients brought in by ambulances at this time and they should take them to alternate facilities," said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a Catholic Health spokeswoman.

Emergency medical services providers have the option of bringing a patient to Mercy if a patient is unstable and Mercy is the closest hospital, or if a patient specifically requests to be taken to Mercy, according to Catholic Health.

Catholic Health is continuing to negotiate with the Communications Workers of America over six contracts covering 2,500 workers at three facilities.