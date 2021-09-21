Mercy Hospital to use replacement workers amid strike threat

Mercy Hospital nurses authorize a strike, but walkouts almost never happen Of the Communication Workers of America members at the hospital who cast ballots, 97% voted in favor of giving their union the power to call a strike.

The company Catholic Health would turn to, Huffmaster, provides staffing for security, health care and other industries. The company reportedly supplied personnel for Nabisco's parent company during a recently concluded strike.

Huffmaster on its website Tuesday was seeking to fill openings for 32 job classifications for "a possible labor dispute at an acute care facility in New York state expected to occur at the end of September or early October."

The job postings did not specify if the facility was Mercy Hospital, and Gregory Johnson, Huffmaster's president, did not return a call to comment.

The jobs offer pay ranging from $18 per hour (for food service and parking attendants) to $110 per hour (for some registered nurse roles) for qualified candidates, with a 60-hour deployment guarantee.

The listings say the company provides air travel or reimbursed mileage, daily per diem for meals and incidentals, and single hotel room accommodations. Applicants are told they must have the ability to travel and be away from home for at least two weeks if a strike is open ended, or eight days if a strike is a finite length.

