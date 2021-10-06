Mercy Hospital operating 'as best we can' amid strike, CEO says

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo was caring for less than half as many patients on Wednesday than it was one week earlier, before about 2,000 nurses, technical, service and clerical workers went on strike after their union and Catholic Health System could not reach a deal on a new labor contract.

"We continue to service the community as best we can," Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference as the strike reached its sixth day.

Sullivan said the hospital was caring for 132 patients Wednesday, down from 278 on Sept. 29, a 53% drop.

The South Buffalo facility, operating with replacement workers, has seen 55 people a day in the emergency room and about 48 in the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, he said. On Sept. 29, those numbers were 80 emergency room visits and 53 emergency visits at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center.

In an empty room where the families of those having surgery usually wait, Sullivan said he was optimistic a deal could be reached "very soon" that would end the strike.

“The good news is we resumed in person negotiations yesterday with a new spirit, both on the CWA side and the Catholic Health side, to focus on getting a deal done," he said.