Mental health crisis services coming to former Hospice facility in Fruit Belt

All spaces would be monitored and patients are supervised throughout a stay that usually ranges from one to 28 days, according to the documents, submitted by attorney Corey Auerbach, who represents ROME. The average stay is four days.

"The setting is naturally calm and therapeutic, geared towards healing residents," Auerbach wrote in the application to the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals for a needed "use" variance, which was granted on Wednesday.

The 1,100-square-foot daytime-only urgent-care center would be run by Spectrum Health and Human Services, as an offshoot of an existing clinic at 1280 Main St.

The respite and urgent care programs are licensed by the state Office of Mental Health. Additionally, the Renewal Center – run by ROME and Western New York Independent Living – will help patients who are not staying over, using peer engagement and nursing support to link them to other services.

ROME provides supportive housing and community assistance services for people suffering from mental health problems or substance abuse in a 19-county region from Western New York through the Finger Lakes.

It already offers the services planned for Maple at other facilities in Buffalo.