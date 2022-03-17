 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mental health crisis services coming to former Hospice facility in Fruit Belt
111 Maple-Recovery Options Made Easy-former hospice

The former Hospice location at 111 Maple St. in the Fruit Belt, soon to be home to Recovery Options Made Easy's respite center and other services for people suffering mental-health crises.

 Google

A former Hospice facility in Buffalo's Fruit Belt will become a residential care center for mental health patients in crisis, after St. John Baptist Church and a Gowanda nonprofit agency won city approval this week.

Recovery Options Made Easy wants to convert a one-story building at 111 Maple St. into a medically supervised treatment operation, with two wings for overnight patients, a day-treatment wing, and a separate behavioral health urgent care facility that will be open to the public.

According to documents filed with the city and designs by Long Associates Architects, the two residential wings – called Respite Houses – would include 12 bedrooms, three bathrooms and common space for staff and residents, such as a kitchen, living room, laundry room and an activity area.

The respite care operation is aimed at people experiencing a mental health crisis but who don't need the higher-end services like a hospital emergency room or in-patient admission.

It would provide short-term care, with 24-hour peer support and other services to help patients before they return to independent living, as well as more intensive care that also includes 24-hour nursing support.

"These are individuals that are able to be independent in the community and are experiencing a mental health crisis," said ROME CEO Shannon Higbee. "This is not a detox facility."

All spaces would be monitored and patients are supervised throughout a stay that usually ranges from one to 28 days, according to the documents, submitted by attorney Corey Auerbach, who represents ROME. The average stay is four days.

"The setting is naturally calm and therapeutic, geared towards healing residents," Auerbach wrote in the application to the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals for a needed "use" variance, which was granted on Wednesday.

The 1,100-square-foot daytime-only urgent-care center would be run by Spectrum Health and Human Services, as an offshoot of an existing clinic at 1280 Main St.

The respite and urgent care programs are licensed by the state Office of Mental Health. Additionally, the Renewal Center – run by ROME and Western New York Independent Living – will help patients who are not staying over, using peer engagement and nursing support to link them to other services.

ROME provides supportive housing and community assistance services for people suffering from mental health problems or substance abuse in a 19-county region from Western New York through the Finger Lakes.

It already offers the services planned for Maple at other facilities in Buffalo.

However, this is the first time the agency has co-located all of them, avoiding the need for someone in crisis to be transported across the city if they show up at the wrong place.

The project is a simple $500,000 conversion, since the 11,464-square-foot building was built in 2009 for 24-hour care of Hospice patients, after parishioners at St. John noted a disparity of such services for the black community.

The $2.8 million building was constructed by St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., and Hospice operated there from 2009 until 2017, when it terminated its lease and moved to its location in Cheektowaga. WECGOD II – another church affiliate – bought the empty property in September 2019 for $1.5 million.

Since then, it was mostly mothballed, but also used for emotional support services and medical massages, until ROME came along, said Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor at St. John.

Related to this story

Local News

Hospice unit in Fruit Belt to convert to health clinic

  • Updated

An eight-bed Hospice Buffalo inpatient unit in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood will be converted into a community health care clinic and physicians group practice, according to plans announced by St. John Baptist Church and its community development corporation. The unit at 111 Maple Ave. opened in 2008 as a collaboration between Hospice Buffalo and St. John Baptist Church

Latest Headlines

Fruit Belt townhouse plan gains ground; Council OKs transfer of city-owned parcels in plan for low- and moderate-income units

  • Updated

A proposal to build 49 townhouse units in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood received a significant boost Tuesday as the Common Council approved transfer of 50 city-owned parcels for the project. St. John Community Development Corp., an arm of St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street, wants to construct 17 buildings of two, three and four units that would

Latest Headlines

Expand and revitalize Fruit Belt, medical campus could prosper with this plan

  • Updated

What if someone credible swept into run-down parts of Buffalo with a plan to re-create neighborhoods and connect them with state-of-the-art, modern facilities that would bring both jobs and prosperity? Wouldn’t you go along? The answer seems to be maybe. The scenario isn’t make-believe; Buffalo’s Fruit Belt could see renewal, under plans by the University at Buffalo for expansion

Latest Headlines

Forum set on plan for expanding UB medical campus in Fruit Belt

  • Updated

A proposed plan to redevelop Buffalo’s Fruit Belt will be discussed Saturday during a public information meeting. The Fruit Belt & Eastside Redevelopment Project is drawing concern from residents of McCarley Gardens apartments who would see the housing complex sold to the University at Buffalo for expansion of its medical campus. The proposed sale of the 15.1-acre tract —

Latest Headlines

Medical corridor proves a mixed blessing for Fruit Belt

  • Updated

Mention the name Fruit Belt, and watch the reaction. People are still afraid of this East Side neighborhood that in the ’90s was riddled by drugs, violence and demolition. Times have changed in the inner-city neighborhood known as the Fruit Belt. The emerging medical corridor has made Fruit Belt property a hot commodity. “All of a sudden, the Fruit

Latest Headlines

Church dedicates site for hospice

  • Updated

A groundbreaking is expected next month for a unique hospice facility that will operate in partnership with a local church. The $2.7 million St. John Baptist Hospice Buffalo House, at 111 Maple St., is designed to provide comfort and care for eight people in the final weeks or months of life. It is expected to open in nine months.

Latest Headlines

GROUND BROKEN FOR HOSPICE AIMED AT HELPING AFRICAN-AMERICANS

  • Updated

Last July, 79-year-old Irene Chapman lost a yearlong battle with cancer when she died in her North Buffalo home, with her two sons — the Revs. Michael Chapman and Herschel Chapman Jr. — holding each of her hands. In her final year, the longtime homemaker was nurtured and cared for by her 85-year-old husband, Herschel, along with daily visits

Latest Headlines

ST. JOHN BAPTIST GETS $300,000 FOR HOSPICE CONSTRUCTION

  • Updated

St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street inched $300,000 closer Thursday to the $1.3 million price tag needed to build an eight-bed hospice. Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport, presented a $300,000 check to the St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp. In cooperation with the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, the church will build the 8,000-square-foot facility on

Latest Headlines

HOSPICE CENTER SET TO OPEN IN SPRING 2005

  • Updated

Buffalo will get its first inner-city hospice center in spring 2005, when St. John Baptist Church completes its construction as part of a broader $54 million redevelopment program for downtown’s Fruit Belt area. After the Sunday morning service in the church on Goodell Street, County Executive Joel A. Giambra presented a $100,000 check to the church to help with

Latest Headlines

ST. JOHN DEVELOPMENT CORP. GETS GRANT TO DEVELOP HOUSING, HOSPICE PROJECT

  • Updated

St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp. received $50,000 in start-up money Wednesday toward the $53 million housing and hospice development to be built in the neighborhood. “May this project serve as one of many collaborations in reviving the Buffalo community,” the Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, offered in prayer before an afternoon news conference.

Latest Headlines

HOSPICE ON THE HORIZON

  • Updated

Buffalo’s Fruit Belt is a maturing community. That’s why the John R. Oishei Foundation awarded a $300,000 grant to the Saint John FruitBelt Community Development Corp. to help construct an eight-bed hospice in cooperation with the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. It’s one of the first components of a $54 million revitalization of the Fruit Belt. “Like other

Latest Headlines

CHURCH PLANS HOSPICE FACILITY FOR MINORITIES

  • Updated

Near the corner of Maple and Goodell streets is a vacant lot. It may look like a pile of rocks and dirt, but when the Rev. Michael Chapman looks toward the lot from his office window in St. John Baptist Church, he can see the future. The Maple Street lot soon will be the site of an eight-bed hospice

