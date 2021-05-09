MemoryFox secures $100K investment from UB fund amid growth spurt

Like any good entrepreneur, Chris Miano learned to adapt with his company, MemoryFox.

The company began as a platform for families to capture the life story of pre-dementia elderly patients. But the organization found strong interest among nonprofits who wanted MemoryFox to help collect stories from their donors, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries. Nonprofits were keen on a digital solution that would assist with fundraising.

MemoryFox has kept moving in that direction. And now the veteran-owned startup has received a $100,000 investment from the Buffalo Innovation Seed Fund, which was launched by the University at Buffalo. The company has raised a total of $380,000 in seed funding, from UB's fund, Z80 Labs, Launch New York and private investors.

MemoryFox is the type of company that UB's Innovation Hub and other local startup backers want to cultivate and make a bigger part of the Buffalo economy. Miano said when he talks to startups in other cities the size of Buffalo, "there is almost no comparison in terms of resources available."