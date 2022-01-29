Medina Memorial Hospital expands with addition of general surgery office

Dr. Joseph Misiti's general surgery office has moved into Medina Memorial Hospital, an expansion that includes three new providers, Orleans Community Health announced this week.

Misiti will remain full time in the new location, joined by Dr. Jennifer Griffith, Dr. Thomas Russo and Sean Yeckley, a physician assistant.

"Dr. Misiti is a homegrown Medina native, who has dedicated over 40 years to the health of the community," said Kim Gray, director of surgical services at Orleans Community Health. "This is a moment of growth and one we should all be excited about."

The move comes after Misiti in January 2021 donated his practice to Orleans Community Health "as an opportunity for the future of health care in the area," the health provider said.

Orleans Community Health said information on the move has been sent to area providers and a new webpage has launched on its website for the surgery clinic. The clinic's phone number remains the same: 585-798-2550.

