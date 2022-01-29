 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medina Memorial Hospital expands with addition of general surgery office
Medina Memorial Hospital (copy)

A file photo showing the emergency department at Orleans Community Health's Medina Memorial Hospital.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Dr. Joseph Misiti's general surgery office has moved into Medina Memorial Hospital, an expansion that includes three new providers, Orleans Community Health announced this week.

Misiti will remain full time in the new location, joined by Dr. Jennifer Griffith, Dr. Thomas Russo and Sean Yeckley, a physician assistant.  

"Dr. Misiti is a homegrown Medina native, who has dedicated over 40 years to the health of the community," said Kim Gray, director of surgical services at Orleans Community Health. "This is a moment of growth and one we should all be excited about."

The move comes after Misiti in January 2021 donated his practice to Orleans Community Health "as an opportunity for the future of health care in the area," the health provider said.

Orleans Community Health said information on the move has been sent to area providers and a new webpage has launched on its website for the surgery clinic. The clinic's phone number remains the same: 585-798-2550.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

