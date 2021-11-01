Medical Campus puts Osmose properties on market for $10M

A prominent cluster of adjacent properties at the corner of Main and Best streets near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is now up for sale – for $10 million.

The so-called Osmose portfolio – currently owned by the medical campus itself – represents one of the largest single blocks of prime real estate for sale in or near downtown Buffalo. It was acquired by the medical campus from Osmose Holdings Inc. in December 2016, for $3.75 million, and targeted for reuse.

At the time, campus officials planned to renovate the existing buildings to make them available for medical companies on the campus that needed additional office or laboratory space, or for new companies seeking to move there. In particular, the campus' Thomas R. Beecher Jr. Innovation Center at 640 Ellicott St. had reached capacity, and officials wanted to open a second one. Initial plans called for 15 companies to move into the Osmose facilities.

But the medical campus came up under heavy fire in 2017 as it sought to demolish part of the property because of environmental contamination, including a house that was thought to have been designed by famed architect E.B. Green. A court eventually ruled in its favor, allowing the demolition.