Medical Campus puts Osmose properties on market for $10M

A prominent cluster of adjacent properties at the corner of Main and Best streets near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is now up for sale – for $10 million.
The so-called Osmose portfolio – currently owned by the medical campus itself – represents one of the largest single blocks of prime real estate for sale in or near downtown Buffalo. It was acquired by the medical campus from Osmose Holdings Inc. in December 2016, for $3.75 million, and targeted for reuse.
At the time, campus officials planned to renovate the existing buildings to make them available for medical companies on the campus that needed additional office or laboratory space, or for new companies seeking to move there. In particular, the campus' Thomas R. Beecher Jr. Innovation Center at 640 Ellicott St. had reached capacity, and officials wanted to open a second one. Initial plans called for 15 companies to move into the Osmose facilities.
But the medical campus came up under heavy fire in 2017 as it sought to demolish part of the property because of environmental contamination, including a house that was thought to have been designed by famed architect E.B. Green. A court eventually ruled in its favor, allowing the demolition.
Now the medical campus wants to capitalize on the surging market and demand for redevelopment sites in order to unload the entire property.
The 4.38-acre site features six parcels and multiple lots with more than 116,000 square feet of building space and about 200 parking spaces, located on Main, Dodge, Ellicott and Best streets. The primary address is 960-980 Ellicott.
It's located in an Opportunity Zone and directly next to The Grid, a new five-story, L-shaped apartment complex with 217 units that was recently completed by Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development, on the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge. And it's within a half-mile of the medical campus, and close to a Metro Rail station.
The portfolio has two light industrial warehouse or manufacturing buildings, a medical office building, off-street parking lots and a vacant property that is prime for a bank branch or drive-through restaurant, according to marketing materials by Donovan Real Estate Services, which is handling the sale.
According to the listing, there are already potential plans for a 21-unit apartment conversion for the largest of the buildings – a three-story, stand-alone former light industrial building at 980 Ellicott, with 78,280 square feet of space and giant glass-block windows facing the street.
The portfolio also includes:
• A 23,248-square-foot, two-story light industrial building at 996 Ellicott, with a red-brick facade and a diamond-chain-link pattern across the top, above two windows and a grade-level overhead door.
• A fenced and gated parking lot at 960 Ellicott.
• Another commercial parking lot at 31 Dodge.
• A two-story brick-and-stone biomedical office building with labs at 28 Best, with a protruding tower at one end.
• An undeveloped property now used as a gravel parking lot at 1145 Main, with curb cuts or entrances on two streets, surrounded by a fence and directly next to The Grid.
Osmose, which originated in a storefront on East Huron Street in Buffalo in 1934, is now a leading wood-preservation technology company that helps protect utility infrastructure across North America. The company was headquartered on Ellicott, but moved its utility division headquarters to suburban Atlanta in 2005.