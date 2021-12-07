Medical campus hopes for big savings by refinancing parking garage debt

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is hoping to save almost $1 million in interest by refinancing nearly $20 million in bonds that were issued more than a decade ago to build the Michigan-Goodrich Garage.

The BNMC built and opened the 2,036-space parking ramp in 2012, creating additional parking spaces for staff, patients and visitors to the various medical institutions nearby.

Located at 134 High St., the 675,000-square-foot ramp sits on a two-acre parcel at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Goodrich Street, on a site formerly occupied by a medical office building. The property is owned by Kaleida Health, but leased to the medical campus under a long-term agreement.

The construction was financed with $24.05 million in tax-exempt bonds. But the BNMC is asking the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. to issue new debt at lower rates, along with KeyCorp's Key Government Finance division.

That's expected to save the BNMC $900,000 in interest over the life of the borrowings, allowing the nonprofit operator of the 120-acre campus to "offer a competitive parking rate to employees and visitors to the Medical Campus."