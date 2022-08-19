Medaille and Trocaire plan to join forces to serve and attract more students

Two of Buffalo’s small private colleges have decided their futures look stronger if they work together to strengthen their programs at a time when private colleges are scrambling for students.

Medaille University and Trocaire College announced Friday they have established a cooperative agreement that could lead to a merger of the two schools in the future.

But it won't happen right away. Now starts a lengthy process to determine how the collaboration will look down the road.

Trocaire President Bassam Deeb and Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley said it will take 12 to 18 months to gain approval for their agreement – called Memorandum of Understanding – from the state and accrediting body Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Until then, it will be “business as usual” for this school year while the colleges work with those entities and their faculty, staff and students to figure out how to best capitalize on both institutions’ resources to better serve students and attract new ones, Quigley said.

“It’s not appropriate to call this a merger because in reality, New York State and Middle States will help us guide the outcome and terminology,” Deeb said. “We’re open to a number of options as we work together to develop the synergy the two institutions can have together.”

They said it’s too soon to tell whether the partnership will result in any program, staffing or physical changes on the two campuses, which are 9 miles apart.

Both presidents said they don’t foresee staff cuts because both have been operating as “lean organizations” as enrollment has shrunk. Trocaire currently has about 1,100 students and Medaille about 1,600.

“We will still need advisers, tutors, career services people and other staff to serve those students, and neither school has been overstaffed to begin with,” Deeb said.

Deeb said Trocaire began seeking partnership opportunities four years ago and over time it became clear that Medaille would be a great fit because the two schools have virtually no overlap in their program offerings. That means there’s potential to hone programs at each institution that feed into advanced degrees at the other.

For example, Medaille has biology and health sciences classes as part of its veterinary tech program while Trocaire has a nursing school.

Trocaire and Medaille are among many colleges and universities exploring partnerships with industry, nonprofit organizations and each other as they contend with enrollment declines that were further exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, as well as demographics that indicate the population of college-age students will continue to drop in the coming years.

SUNY Erie Community College, whose enrollment dropped by nearly half in the last decade, recently established partnerships with two larger auto dealers to offer “earn while you learn” pathways to jobs for automotive technicians and just announced a similar pathway for nursing students to train their way into jobs at Erie County Medical Center.

Deeb and Quigley said that although it will take many months to craft their collaboration, they wanted to inform their faculty, staff and students that the process is starting and “bring them into the loop” of the brainstorming and planning process.

Besides looking at what students and local industries want from their programs, they’ll also be examining their online offerings.

“Over the last two years during the pandemic, we have both incorporated remote learning into our modalities, so we will both explore what has worked and what didn’t as we look at physical locations of programs moving forward,” Deeb said.

Quigley, who took over as interim president in June when Kenneth Macur opted to retire, held her first meeting with faculty and staff Friday to start the new school year. She served Medaille as provost from 2016 to 2020.

“I think people are feeling good about the direction Medaille is taking,” she said.

Deeb said he will hold his meeting Wednesday and will devote part of it to discussing the coming partnership.

“We want to give people a sense of where things stand,” he said. “Over the next several months, we are going to need faculty and staff at both institutions to work together to determine the direction we will take.”