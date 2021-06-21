McKinley Mall sold to investment group with checkered past

The McKinley Mall has a new owner.

Kohan Retail Investment Group, headquartered in Nassau County, has purchased the Hamburg mall for $8.5 million from court-appointed receiver Woodmont Co., according to Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw. The property is assessed at about $10.5 million. Kohan has so far paid a non-refundable deposit of just over $2 million.

+6 Buffalo area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves Malls were struggling long before Covid-19, but the virus and its fallout have accelerated their decline.

"The buyer got a pretty fair deal in my estimation," Shaw said.

The Town of Hamburg has requested friend-of-the-court status, which allows it to participate in court proceedings while the sale is finalized. It allows the town to express its opinions on what might be in its best interest, but does not give it any authority over the sale or its terms.

"We're aspirational. We want to see the mall reborn under a new vision," Shaw said. "We hope the buyer will have the knowledge, creativity and depth of pocket to be able to turn it into a regional treasure."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kohan owns 42 aging, second-tier malls across the country. It has not indicated specific plans for McKinley Mall, and no one at the company was made available for an interview.