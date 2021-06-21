McKinley Mall sold to investment group focused on reimagining aging shopping centers

The McKinley Mall has a new owner.
Kohan Retail Investment Group, headquartered in Nassau County, has purchased the Hamburg mall for $8.5 million from court-appointed receiver Woodmont Co., according to Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw. The property is assessed at about $10.5 million. Kohan has so far paid a non-refundable deposit of just over $2 million.
Malls were struggling long before Covid-19, but the virus and its fallout have accelerated their decline.
"The buyer got a pretty fair deal in my estimation," Shaw said.
The Town of Hamburg has requested friend-of-the-court status, which allows it to participate in court proceedings while the sale is finalized. It allows the town to express its opinions on what might be in its best interest, but does not give it any authority over the sale or its terms.
"We're aspirational. We want to see the mall reborn under a new vision," Shaw said. "We hope the buyer will have the knowledge, creativity and depth of pocket to be able to turn it into a regional treasure."
Covid-19 safety measures have changed how customers experience the mall.
Kohan owns 42 aging, second-tier malls across the country. It has not indicated specific plans for McKinley Mall, and no one at the company was made available for an interview.
But its website says it "sees the future of aging malls as a place for more than just shopping," and that aging malls can be used to give small businesses "a boost in a public and well-trafficked platform."
"Malls are evolving, and as time goes on they are no longer just a tent to house box stores and chains, but are home to more local small- and medium-sized businesses of all stripes. Large spaces offer opportunity for fundraising events, festivals, farmers markets, miniature golf, dancing, banquets, and virtually any social gathering all under one roof with protection from the elements," the website reads.
However, the company has come under fire in communities where it owns properties. Complaints have stemmed from unpaid tax and utility bills, power outages, sudden shutdowns and malls kept in poor condition. Some of those malls were taken over by their municipalities due to unpaid taxes and fees, or due to the property's deterioration.
While the Boulevard, Eastern Hills and McKinley malls struggled with tenant departures, dismal consumer traffic and plummeting sales, the Galleria thrived and grew. And then Covid-19 hit.
Kohan is headed by Mehran Kohansieh, who goes by the name Mike Kohan.
The McKinley Mall property was recently rezoned by the town to encourage commercial interest. The mall has lost most of its national tenants and is now home to non-traditional uses such as a pet rescue, a martial arts studio and a Medicare enrollment company.
Kohan's purchase of the mall will not be final until it makes its way through State Supreme Court. The sale is expected to be approved.