McKinley Mall sale is approved, sidelining Benderson and Town of Hamburg

“I’m not denying anything. I had problems, and these problems were a long time ago by the way,” Kohan said.

But some problems are still ongoing, such as the hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes owed on its Esplanade mall in Louisiana. The municipality took over two parcels at the mall that were not paid for, and discovered previous unpaid taxes from 1992 that it says Kohan must pay. Kohan said he doesn’t believe he should be responsible for the taxes prior to his ownership, and is trying to renegotiate with the title company.

“I can guarantee you that these things would not happen at McKinley,” Kohan said.

Its Great Northern Mall in Onondaga County owed $3 million in back taxes as recently as last year, but Kohan said he has sold one of the mall’s parcels to help pay the debt and will continue to make payments.

“It was the circumstances of the property. It was not producing and the taxes were so high,” he said.

KRIG’s Adrian Mall in Michigan was condemned last year for needed repairs, but Kohan said that mall is now under contract to be sold. And its Chapel Hill Mall in Ohio, which fell into foreclosure last year owing $753,000 in back taxes, has been resolved with the mall’s sale a few months ago, he explained.