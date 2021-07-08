McKinley Mall sale is approved, sidelining Benderson and Town of Hamburg

Attempts to stop the sale of McKinley Mall to a Nassau County-based retail investment group have failed.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Thursday overruled objections by the Town of Hamburg and Benderson Development that sought to allow Benderson to buy the property at a higher price than the $8.5 million bid by Kohan Retail Investment Group.
“Justice was served,” said Mehran Kohansieh, CEO of KRIG, who goes by the name Mike Kohan. “This is a democratic country, this is not a dictatorship that people can come and influence others by power.”
He said his bid was $500,000 higher than all other bidders’, and that Benderson didn’t make an attempt to bid until after the sale had been made.
The town had questioned Kohan's financial wherewithal and ability to redevelop the project and alleged that Newmark, the real estate company contracted by McKinley's receiver, didn't sufficiently market the property to find additional bidders. Benderson complained that its bidding inquiries with Newmark went unanswered, that the bidding deadline was artificially short and that Benderson was prepared to offer $10 million for the mall. The mall is assessed at $10.5 million.
But Colaiacovo decided that Hamburg had no legal standing in the matter and indicated that municipalities shouldn't be in a position to approve or disapprove private party contracts for sale. He also decided that Benderson had ample opportunity to place a bid and failed to do so.
Newmark representatives said they tried to reach out directly to Benderson about the property before opening it up for sale to the public but did not hear back, according to court papers. Newmark outlined other attempts to reach Benderson about the McKinley Mall property, including several mass advertising emails that were opened by a handful of Benderson employees but not returned.
"We are disappointed but respect the judge's decision," said Eric Reccoon, vice president of leasing at Benderson.
Benderson owns the McKinley Plaza across from the mall, and parcels on the mall property including its two former Macy's stores.
Since it was ruled not to have legal standing, the town doesn't see a way to appeal, said Raymond Fink, the attorney representing the Town of Hamburg.
Kohan said he hopes to move forward on good terms.
"I want to have a good relationship. I'm looking forward to the partnership," he said. "I want to put this behind us and start working together to make the mall better."
Kohan would like to leave other matters in the past, such as his company’s track record of buying malls that are behind on utility, tax and mortgage payments – and letting the properties languish in disrepair. In several instances, KRIG has lost ownership or control of the malls altogether.
“I’m not denying anything. I had problems, and these problems were a long time ago by the way,” Kohan said.
But some problems are still ongoing, such as the hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes owed on its Esplanade mall in Louisiana. The municipality took over two parcels at the mall that were not paid for, and discovered previous unpaid taxes from 1992 that it says Kohan must pay. Kohan said he doesn’t believe he should be responsible for the taxes prior to his ownership, and is trying to renegotiate with the title company.
“I can guarantee you that these things would not happen at McKinley,” Kohan said.
Its Great Northern Mall in Onondaga County owed $3 million in back taxes as recently as last year, but Kohan said he has sold one of the mall’s parcels to help pay the debt and will continue to make payments.
“It was the circumstances of the property. It was not producing and the taxes were so high,” he said.
KRIG’s Adrian Mall in Michigan was condemned last year for needed repairs, but Kohan said that mall is now under contract to be sold. And its Chapel Hill Mall in Ohio, which fell into foreclosure last year owing $753,000 in back taxes, has been resolved with the mall’s sale a few months ago, he explained.
“That was then, this is now,” Kohan said. “My company, thank God, has grown dramatically. We have financial backers, we have enough to overcome any problem. That’s a promise to the community from me.”
Kohan pointed to more positive outcomes at other malls, such as the Winco Supermarket he said is under contract to open at the Central Mall Texarkana in Texas, a hospital it opened in an old Sears at Midland Mall in Michigan and an entertainment complex planned for a former Macy’s at the Seminole Town Center in Florida that includes bungee jumping and go-kart racing.
Kohan said he has a team of people ready to bring in new tenants at McKinley Mall, and said he would like to see smaller local shops relocate there. And, though his focus is retail, he is also open to bringing in call centers and other nontraditional uses that would add traffic to the mall.
“It’s the community mall, it’s their mall and I would love to hear suggestions and ideas to make the mall better,” he said. “We have to do it together.”