McKinley Mall sale is approved, sidelining Benderson and the Town of Hamburg

Attempts to stop the sale of McKinley Mall to a Nassau County-based retail investment group have failed.

The State Supreme Court on Thursday overruled objections by the Town of Hamburg and Benderson Development that sought to allow Benderson to buy the property at a higher price than the $8.5 million bid by Kohan Retail Investment Group.

The town had questioned Kohan's financial wherewithal and ability to redevelop the project and alleged that Newmark, the real estate company contracted by McKinley's receiver, didn't sufficiently market the property to find additional bidders. Benderson Development complained that its bidding inquiries with Newmark went unanswered, that the bidding deadline was artificially short and that Benderson was prepared to offer $10 million for the mall. The mall is assessed at $10.5 million.

But a judge decided that the Town of Hamburg had no legal standing in the matter, and indicated that municipalities shouldn't be in a position to approve or disapprove private party contracts for sale. He also decided that Benderson had ample opportunity to place a bid and failed to do so.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We are disappointed but respect the judge's decision," said Eric Reccoon, vice president of leasing at Benderson.