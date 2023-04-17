The three-day online auction for the McKinley Mall has been postponed by a month.

Originally scheduled to begin today and last through Wednesday, the auction by brokers at Newmark will instead take place from noon on May 15 through 2:30 p.m. on May 17.

David Zambratto, associate director of capital markets at Newmark, attributed the delay to "administrative reasons," but it will also allow potential bidders more time to examine the offering, and give the brokers more time to drum up interest.

The opening bid remains $3 million. But the net operating income listed in the offering rose from $732,245 to $1.06 million, even though occupancy remains at just over 55%.

The 728,397-square-foot super-regional mall, which sits on 75 acres at 3701 McKinley Parkway in Blasdell, is being offered up by Long Island owner Mike Kohan's Kohan Retail Investment Group after less than two years of ownership. Kohan bought it for $8.5 million in summer 2021, after former longtime owner Stoltz Management of Philadelphia defaulted on a $25.8 million loan in 2018.

The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy, as well as nonretail uses such as an expanded Sports Academy.