McGuire Group completes sale of six nursing homes
A Long Island-based businessman has completed his purchase of six nursing homes owned by the McGuire Group.

Edward Farnbenblum's company, VestraCare, now fully owns the six facilities. This completes a process that began in 2016, when his company acquired a 20% stake in the facilities, and subsequently increased its stake to just over 50%.

"This is just the last component of it," he said.

Farbenblum said it was unlikely there would be any "meaningful changes" resulting from completing the transaction.

"Steve Mercurio's the CEO of the entire portfolio," Farbenblum said. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve our operations."

Matt Glynn

