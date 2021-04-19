McGuire Development seeks ECIDA tax breaks for adaptive reuse of Black Rock factory

It was used as a machine shop until 2020 but has been underutilized for 18 years, since Buerk Tool Works was sold to Buerk Tool in 2002.

According to the McGuire application, the company started having problems around 2008 because of "poor management," with employment cut to five workers, down from a prior average of 40, and a much higher level earlier. The second floor was abandoned, and the first-floor operation was consolidated to a small space. Buerk filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and McGuire purchased the property.

The firm said it is trying to "maximize efficiency within the units to celebrate the historic character of the complex."

McGuire, through MCG Real Estate Holdings, is seeking a package of more than $300,000 in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the agency. MCG Real Estate Holdings is owned by members of the McGuire family and James Dentinger, former president of McGuire Development, who now heads Noco Enterprises.

"This type of investment in a project of this nature is not feasible and will result in significant shortfalls that prevent the project from moving forward," McGuire said.

The company cited the "relatively small number of units" and the "inefficiency associated with the adaptive reuse plan for this historic building."