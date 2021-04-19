McGuire Development seeks ECIDA tax breaks for adaptive reuse of Black Rock factory

The McGuire family's real estate arm is seeking tax breaks for its project to convert a vacant former tool factory in Black Rock into new market-rate and affordable apartments.
McGuire Development Co. plans to renovate the former Buerk Tool Machine Shop at 293 Grote St. into 33 residential units – one-third of which would be affordable to households earning 80% or less of the area median income.
The mix will include 24 one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 496 to 838 square feet, and nine two-bedroom apartments of 903 to 1,131 square feet. Rents will vary from $925 to $1,800.
That would make it the latest apartment redevelopment in that area of the city, which includes the Pierce-Arrow factory complex nearby on Elmwood and Rocco Termini's Chandlerville area one block to the north. And demand remains strong, as Termini's three previous apartment conversions – Houk Lofts, Arco Lofts and Foundry Lofts – are 97% occupied, according to McGuire.
The $8.26 million project entails the redevelopment of a building that is eligible for listing on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, and received initial approval on March 12.
The two-story Buerk building consists of the primary U-shaped portion that dates to 1921 and a one-story, high-bay garage that was added on the east side. The 31,665-square-foot structure – which was also formerly the Visco Meter Factory – sits on 0.74 acres.
It was used as a machine shop until 2020 but has been underutilized for 18 years, since Buerk Tool Works was sold to Buerk Tool in 2002.
According to the McGuire application, the company started having problems around 2008 because of "poor management," with employment cut to five workers, down from a prior average of 40, and a much higher level earlier. The second floor was abandoned, and the first-floor operation was consolidated to a small space. Buerk filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and McGuire purchased the property.
The firm said it is trying to "maximize efficiency within the units to celebrate the historic character of the complex."
McGuire, through MCG Real Estate Holdings, is seeking a package of more than $300,000 in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the agency. MCG Real Estate Holdings is owned by members of the McGuire family and James Dentinger, former president of McGuire Development, who now heads Noco Enterprises.
"This type of investment in a project of this nature is not feasible and will result in significant shortfalls that prevent the project from moving forward," McGuire said.
The company cited the "relatively small number of units" and the "inefficiency associated with the adaptive reuse plan for this historic building."
Without help, the "blighted and abandoned" building would remain empty until one or more commercial tenants are found, but even then "the market does not support the commercial rent levels needed to undertake significant improvements," McGuire added. So it would likely just become a warehouse or be only partially reused, without improvements to the exterior or site, the company said.
The property is already zoned to allow the reuse but does have contamination issues from its past use, including PCBs onsite and inside the building, and an underground storage tank. McGuire is working with Benchmark Turnkey on an environmental remediation through the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.
Funding includes $2.98 million in developer equity, $2.85 million in estimated brownfield and historic tax credits and $4.5 million in bank loans.
If approved and funded, McGuire hopes to start work June 1 and finish by Sept. 1, 2022.